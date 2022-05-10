Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who became a wartime president overnight and has been bagging the world’s support with his resistance to Russian forces, recently decided to reply to a 12-year-old schoolboy in the UK. The British schoolboy, Thomas Handley, willing to help Ukraine amid war with Russia, decided to send a letter written by him to the Ukrainian President along with the relief supplies that were sent by the school.

Handley, studying at Durham Trinity School wanted to write to Zelenskyy after learning about the Russia-Ukraine war. The 12-year-old boy addressed it to “the best president” and sent it with the supplies donated by parents, staff and classmates for the ones who were impacted by the ongoing military aggression. UK Department of education posted about Zelenskyy replying to the boy, who showcased support for Kyiv and said that he was “happy to be helping” the war-torn country.

Handley’s letter, which also included a hand-drawn Ukrainian flag, was received in good spirits by the Ukrainian President. In the rare reply, Zelenskyy said, “Dear Thomas, Thank you for your letter of support. I am ok and thank you for your help. We hope to bring peace to Ukraine and food to the citizens of all the country and rebuild the towns. What you say in our letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others.”

The tweet by the UK Department of Education informing about the entire exchange between the 12-year-old boy and the Ukrainian president has already received more than 1,000 likes with netizens across the globe praising both individuals for their gestures. One of the Twitter users wrote, “That's lovely, both that the boy did this and the President found the time to reply.” Another wrote, “Great initiative from a 12-year-old boy from the UK in sending a helping hand to Ukraine. We are very proud of him and this is a great lesson for humanity. Peace, sovereignty and integrity for the brave people of Ukraine”.

Brilliant well done Thomas 👏🏻 — Louise Hindmarch (@looby_lambchop) May 7, 2022

This is humanity at it's finest.. I'm so very proud of this boy and of President @ZelenskyyUa . ❤💚💜💙💛 — Nancy Spade. (@NancySpade2) May 6, 2022

What a wonderful thing to do, well done Thomas your parents should be so proud of you 👏👏👏 — 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Jenjen🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@jennymw) May 6, 2022

Handley’s first reaction on receiving Zelenskyy’s letter

While the gesture has already warmed the hearts of people across the globe, Handley’s teacher, Robin Haddon told ITV News, “He won’t let go of the letter yet! He was absolutely blown away by it. His first response was to show everybody in school, he took it round class to class. It's just so incredible. We are so incredibly proud.” Separately, the 12-year-old’s mother told BBC, “Thomas came home from school waving it in his hand - I don't know whether we'll be able to prise it out of his hands but we're going to frame it and give it pride of place in our home."

It is to note here that ever since Russia announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine, the UK is among the Western countries which stood in staunch support of Kyiv against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led government has moved to impose sanctions against Russia and has criticised Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

