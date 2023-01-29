Zelenskyy Writes To Sports Bodies Over IOC's Decision Regarding Olympics Participation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote a letter to the presidents of international sports organizations about the controversial decision made by the International Olympic Committee about the Russian and Belarusian athletes. Earlier it was reported that the Committee was eying to reinstate the Russian and Belarusian athletes in the international competition. The move by the International organisation was heavily condemned by the Ukrainian bloc. According to Ukrainska Pravda, in the letter, President Zelenskyy urged the head of the world’s leading sports federations to look into the decisions made by the IOC.

On January 27, the Ukrainian President announced the beginning of a “Marathon of Honesty”. The Marathon is aimed at “cleansing hypocrisy from International Olympic leadership”. In the letter, the Ukrainian President asserted, “I addressed the presidents of the leading international sports federations with a letter.” “The appeal is simple and fair – to determine with the decision of the International Olympic Committee, which, unfortunately, wants to open sports to the propaganda influence of the terrorist state," he added.

IOC eying to let the Russian and Belarusian athletes participate as 'neutrals'

On January 25, the International Olympic Committee asserted in a statement that it would look into the options of letting the Russian and Belarusian authorities compete in the event as “neutral athletes”. The committee asserted that the athletes will not be allowed to represent their countries in international events amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Thomas Back, the President of the International Olympic Committee, stated that he wants to “explore the possibility”. The international body asserted that “no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport".

However, the IOC's decision received condemnation from Ukraine. Earlier this week, the Ukrainian sports minister, Vadym Guttsait, hinted at boycotting the sporting event if Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in it. “We did, do, and will do our best to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from entering international competitions - even under a neutral flag or under any conditions. There can be no agreements with representatives of terrorist countries! As long as there is war in our country, we will continue the sanction policy on Russian and Belarusian athletes!” the Ukrainian sports minister said in a Facebook post. Russia, on the other hand, responded to the backlash and claimed that pushing Moscow out of sports is “doomed to fail”. “Any plans to squeeze Moscow out of the international sport because of its special military operation in Ukraine are doomed to fail," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted.