Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighted that a referendum on the security accord in Ukraine is only conceivable if Russian soldiers leave the country and return to at least the position they were in on February 23. Podolyak emphasised that Ukraine's referendum protocol is clear and balanced.

He said, "As for the referendum, of course, with a security treaty - so that it is properly enshrined in international law - the procedure will be as follows: a referendum in Ukraine, followed by ratification of guarantor countries and ratification of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada. Of course, the referendum will not take place today, because we are in a state of war, there is a war."

This is required, according to the adviser to Zelenskyy, because the Vienna Convention precisely specifies that any signed agreement will not be deemed genuine if occupying forces are present in the country. Podolyak concluded by saying, "Therefore, we will lift martial law and the referendum will start working only when Russian troops are not on our territory."

Russia-Ukraine War

The Kremlin welcomed Kyiv's formal requests for an end to the crisis in Ukraine, but acknowledged that there was "no sign of a breakthrough" yet. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, told reporters that Russia had not seen anything particularly hopeful or that appeared to be a breakthrough, and that there was still a lot of work to be done. When the two countries' negotiators met in Turkey on Tuesday, Ukraine submitted its demands before adjourning to consult with their respective capitals.

The "first phase" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine ended on March 25, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence. President Vladimir Putin had just pledged to destroy Ukraine's military capabilities and replace the Ukrainian government, which he said was a neo-Nazi regime planning "genocide" in Donbas without providing any evidence. On February 24, Russian army and airborne forces began simultaneous offensives on Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kherson, Melitopol, Mariupol, and the line of contact in the Donbas region, attempting a lightning assault on Kyiv.

Russian forces failed to conquer all of the cities in the following month of surprisingly savage high-intensity battle, with the exception of the smaller southern cities of Kherson and Melitopol, which surrendered in the opening days. In exchange, the Russian army has suffered significant losses, with between 7,000 and 15,000 soldiers dead and over 2,000 vehicles visually confirmed as destroyed or captured.

Image: AP