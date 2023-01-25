Zelenskyy's Adviser Warns War Will Escalate; 'There Will Be Strikes Inside Russian Cities'

Ukrainian Presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak on Wednesday warned that the ongoing war in Ukraine will be escalated inside Russia "and eventually reach Russia's largest cities, including the capital, Moscow."

In an interview with a Russian host Michael Nacke, Podolyak said that an "internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable, and different strikes will be carried out on different targets," according to Newsweek. He warned Russia that there might be strikes in the major Russian cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg as the war will drag further.

When asked whether the Ukrainian forces will conduct such strikes, Ukraine's Presidential advisor did not provide the details but added that there is a "lack of information" on who would do it. Although, he reiterated that Ukraine will not initiate such strikes because of the "logic of war" but that an escalation of the conflict will be unavoidable for Moscow in the future, which could witness an impact on its own soil.

"Russia is more and more immersed in a war that is moving backward. That is, the war will come completely and totally to the territory of the Russian Federation and will be waged there," said Podolyak. He further added, "It will not be so much a means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but nature of [a war of] internal means of a protest nature."

Russia reacts to Ukraine's Presidential advisor's remark

Kremlin, on Wednesday, reacted to Zelesnkyy's advisor Mikhail Podolyak's predictions, saying that it "confirms the correctness" of Russia's decision to launch an offensive inside Ukraine. "It is obvious that the Kyiv regime does not shun anything. This once again confirms the correctness of the chosen path and the correctness of our intentions—intentions to protect ourselves from such a danger," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow at a briefing.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier similarly justified the "special military operation" in Ukraine, warning that Ukraine must demilitarize its soil "or Russia will do it." He accused Ukraine's Western allies such as the US of fueling the conflict, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

Ukraine should remove the military threat to Russia — "otherwise the Russian army (will) solve the issue," Lavrov had noted at a briefing, adding that it was up to Kyiv and Washington to decide how long the conflict drags. “As for the duration of the conflict, the ball is on the side of the (Kyiv) regime and Washington that stands behind its back,” Lavrov asserted. “They may stop senseless resistance at any moment," he had furthermore stressed.