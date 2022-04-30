Zelenskyy's Advisor Claims Russia Rejecting Offers To Evacuate Civilians From Mariupol

Ukrainian President's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak claimed on Saturday that the international community is prepared to assist Mariupol in escaping the Russian shelling, however, the Kremlin has rejected all offers regarding the same. In an interview with Radio Svoboda, he stated that the President and the Chairman of Zelenskyy's office are constantly pleading with world leaders to convince Russia of the importance of a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol. He further said that some politicians use their personal networks to communicate with Putin, claiming that this is necessary for humanitarian reasons but there has been no response from the Russian Federation, which is disappointing.

Mykhailo Podolyak further highlighted that the Russians are unwilling to negotiate and reluctant to make at least some compromises on the humanitarian front. Podolyak also stated that every day, there are attacks on the Azovstal steel plant with maximum utilization of all heavy artillery and aircraft. He further claimed that the Russians are aware that there are civilians living in the area.

Russian troops have wreaked havoc on Mariupol's civilian population

He claimed the Russian troops have wreaked havoc on Mariupol's civilian population and that they are bombing locals who are defenceless and preventing humanitarian help from reaching them. At the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, there are roughly 1,000 civilians and the Ukrainian military, with 500 of them injured, according to Ukrinform. Friday at the Azovstal steel plant there were reports of explosions.

However, Ukraine's President's advisor stated that despite all that, both Ukraine's and international leaders are working to reach an agreement on evacuating civilians in Mariupol. He said that there are enough courageous people in the world, including political leaders, who are willing to carry out a Mariupol mediation mission, claiming that hundreds of international leaders are prepared to accompany them in transporting people. He said that the international community is eager to assist in resolving this massive humanitarian crisis but the Russians are adamant about opposing it.

Mariupol is viewed by Moscow as a crucial territory

Mariupol, being a port city in the Donbas region, is viewed by Moscow as crucial to the territory's capture. Since February 24, the city has been under siege for two months. Russia aims to create a land bridge from the Donetsk region to Crimea and Mariupol is in between that, which makes it a strategic location for the Russian forces.

