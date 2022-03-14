Amid the ongoing fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, the Republic Media Network spoke to Ihor Zhovkva who is Ukraine's President Zelenskyy's advisor. Ihor Zhovkva informed Republic Media Network that Ukraine is seeking an immediate ceasefire as the war between the two countries continues. Moreover, he also remarked that Ukraine does not belong to any military bloc as of now. However, he stressed that security guarantees for Ukraine should be in place. He added that Ukraine had expressed its desire several times in the past to be a part of NATO.

However, he remarked that NATO member countries are not willing to accept Ukraine as a member at the moment or in the foreseeable future. Moreover, he also remarked that if this brings peace to Ukraine, then the same is negotiable but with security guarantees for Ukraine.

"If a potential neutral status or a non-bloc status for some time will bring peace to my country then yes, this is negotiable. But again a simple declaration of the neutral status brings nothing to Ukraine. We're in the middle of Europe and we'll be neighbouring Russia forever. So we need guarantees and Ukraine should be defended," said Ihor Zhovkva.

The fourth round of talks begin between Russia and Ukraine

Meanwhile, the fourth round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine commenced virtually on Monday. The earlier three rounds of peace talks failed to yield any results and war is still ongoing between the two neighbouring countries.

"Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results…[Sic]," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak informed on Twitter.

These developments come as Russia carries on its aggressive onslaught against Ukraine with heavy bombardment of its cities, including civilian areas. Moreover, Russian military forces have also intensified their attacks on Ukraine's capital - Kyiv and they shelled a high-rise building as well as the Antonov Serial Production Plant, an aircraft manufacturing company.

Image: Republic