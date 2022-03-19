Mykhaylo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht over her statement on NATO not getting involved in the "conflict."

Mykhaylo Podolyak took to his official Twitter handle and stated that the statement made by NATO politicians motivates Russia to "massacre in Ukraine." The statement of the Defence Minister of Germany comes amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine entering its fourth week.

'Don't make provocative statements': Mykhaylo Podolyak

In his tweet, Mykhaylo Podolyak criticised the German Minister for her statement on NATO not declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine and that it will not get involved in the "conflict." He asserted that if the leaders are not able to recognise the war and feel "afraid" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, they should avoid making "provocative statements." The tweet of Mykhaylo Podolyak comes as the Ukrainian government has been repeatedly been calling on NATO to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

🇩🇪 minister #Lambrecht openly said: "NATO won’t intervene in the conflict & won’t create a no-fly zone in 🇺🇦". Each such statement by 🇪🇺 politicians encourages 🇷🇺 to massacre in 🇺🇦. If you don’t recognize the war & are afraid of Putin, at least don’t make provocative statements. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 19, 2022

German Defence Minister calls situation in Ukraine 'terrible'

Addressing a press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on March 17, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht highlighted that they responded quickly to bolster the security of the eastern flank and its allies. She called the speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the German parliament "very concerning", according to the transcript released by NATO.

Christine Lambrecht highlighted that the speech of Zelenskyy depicted the situation of people in Ukraine. She called the situation in Ukraine "terrible" and added that they needed to take action. She pointed out that they are supporting Ukraine, and Kyiv can continue to rely on them for equipment and humanitarian aid.

Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting nuclear power plant

On March 18, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Russia of intentionally targeting a nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The Ministry further reiterated their demand to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine to ensure the safety of infrastructure of Ukraine like nuclear power plants. The Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasised that declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine will protect its nationals from bombing.

NATO must install a no-fly zone to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure such as nuclear plants. A no-fly zone will also protect civilians from bombing. #closeUAskyNow pic.twitter.com/ptW36uXMsN — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 18, 2022

(Image: AP/@Podolyak_M/Twitter)