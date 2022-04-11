Last Updated:

Zelenskyy's Advisor Podolyak Urges EU Leaders To Lower Reliance On Russian Energy

The advisor of the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podliak as asked the politicians of the European Union to reject oil and gas from Russia.

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Monday asked politicians of the European Union to reject oil and gas imports from Russia. Taking to Twitter, Podolyak stated that by adopting the correct decision, one man can sometimes alter the world. He then asked EU leaders to take responsibility for their own destiny and reject oil and gas from Russia. He also urged them to listen to their own heart rather than experts.

Podolyak's statement comes at a time when EU expressed hesitancy to impose sanctions on Russian oil. Due to the significant reliance of so many of its member states on this precious resource from Moscow, the European Union is struggling to wean itself off of Russian natural gas imports. However, it is taking measures to phase out dependency on Russian energy. Some nations are attempting to accelerate their clean energy transition plans or seek out alternative suppliers.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are significant differences among EU nations in terms of which countries purchase the most Russian gas and which countries are the most reliant on the Russian gas they import. Germany, Italy, and France, which are one of the continent's largest economies are the top EU purchasers of Russian gas, which they use not just to generate electricity and heat, but also to fuel their industries, reported Hill.

'Entire world knew that Russia was planning an attack on Ukraine'

Meanwhile, Podolyak also claimed that the entire world knew that Russia was planning an attack on Ukraine, stating that for months, the world has known that Russia was plotting war and compiling "death lists" for Ukraine. He stated that they offered evacuation when they demanded weapons and sanctions and when they asked that Russia stop doing business with Ukraine, they said Kyiv would fall in three days.

He also said that Putin was partially right in his analysis that some MPs would choose to relinquish Ukraine when he attacked Ukraine, but one man refused to give up and that man is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who continues to fight. Earlier, he Talked about the Bucha massacre stating that European countries should realise that Bucha is only the beginning of modern Russia's reality and that unless Russia is punished severely for the Bucha atrocity, the 'cannibalistic Russian world' will descend upon hundreds of other Ukrainian cities.

