Zelenskyy's Advisor Podolyak Urges EU Leaders To Lower Reliance On Russian Energy

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Monday asked politicians of the European Union to reject oil and gas imports from Russia. Taking to Twitter, Podolyak stated that by adopting the correct decision, one man can sometimes alter the world. He then asked EU leaders to take responsibility for their own destiny and reject oil and gas from Russia. He also urged them to listen to their own heart rather than experts.

Sometimes one Man can change everything by doing the right choice. Not listening to experts, but listening to own heart. It’s not too late to make this choice for 🇪🇺 politicians. It’s time to take responsibility for the future and refuse from 🇷🇺 oil and gas (3/3). — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 11, 2022

Podolyak's statement comes at a time when EU expressed hesitancy to impose sanctions on Russian oil. Due to the significant reliance of so many of its member states on this precious resource from Moscow, the European Union is struggling to wean itself off of Russian natural gas imports. However, it is taking measures to phase out dependency on Russian energy. Some nations are attempting to accelerate their clean energy transition plans or seek out alternative suppliers.

It is pertinent to mention here that there are significant differences among EU nations in terms of which countries purchase the most Russian gas and which countries are the most reliant on the Russian gas they import. Germany, Italy, and France, which are one of the continent's largest economies are the top EU purchasers of Russian gas, which they use not just to generate electricity and heat, but also to fuel their industries, reported Hill.

'Entire world knew that Russia was planning an attack on Ukraine'

Meanwhile, Podolyak also claimed that the entire world knew that Russia was planning an attack on Ukraine, stating that for months, the world has known that Russia was plotting war and compiling "death lists" for Ukraine. He stated that they offered evacuation when they demanded weapons and sanctions and when they asked that Russia stop doing business with Ukraine, they said Kyiv would fall in three days.

Let’s be honest. The world has known that 🇷🇺 was planning war and preparing «death lists» for 🇺🇦 for months. When we asked for weapon and sanctions, they offered evacuation and “Zoom-gov”. When we demanded to stop business with 🇷🇺, they told us Kyiv will fall in three days (1/3) — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 11, 2022

Putin was partly right at his analysis: some politicians have already decided to surrender 🇺🇦 at that time. They were ready to express “serious concern”, implement pseudo-sanctions and move on. But one Man didn’t agree to quit. President @ZelenskyyUa and the people of 🇺🇦 (2/3) — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 11, 2022

He also said that Putin was partially right in his analysis that some MPs would choose to relinquish Ukraine when he attacked Ukraine, but one man refused to give up and that man is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who continues to fight. Earlier, he Talked about the Bucha massacre stating that European countries should realise that Bucha is only the beginning of modern Russia's reality and that unless Russia is punished severely for the Bucha atrocity, the 'cannibalistic Russian world' will descend upon hundreds of other Ukrainian cities.

