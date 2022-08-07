Zelenskyy's Advisor Says Ukraine Needs More Weapon; Asks Scholz To Actively Take Part

The advisor to the head of the Ukrainian president's office has said that Ukraine needs to increase its supply of weapons and hopes that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will take an active role in this matter. Mykhailo Podolyak pointed out on August 6 that the German Chancellor's remarks suggest he intends to alter relations with Russia.

"Germany must now take a different path, understand what Russia really is. It is a fact that we need more weapons," Podolyak stated, according to Ukrainian government's official website.

He claims that Ukraine needs to have access to MLRS and long-range artillery in order to effectively destroy the enemy's logistical and material-technical warehouses. Mykhailo Podolyak also emphasised how critical it is to increase the number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"Anti-aircraft systems, such as IRIS-T, concerning which Germany has announced readiness to supply to better protect our cities from air attack. We need more of them to protect at least Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Odesa," Zelenskyy's advisor stated.

He emphasised that the atrocities committed by the occupiers in Bucha were one of the factors leading to the suspension of talks with the Russian Federation. Podolyak claims that Russia wants to halt hostilities for six months in order to send new forces and equipment to the front lines. According to him, Ukraine will triumph when all of its territories within internationally acknowledged borders are returned.

Russia-Ukraine War

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), issued an alert about the situation at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after shelling damaged parts of the compound on August, saying any fighting near the site is "playing with fire." Russia's defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant, claiming that a radiation leak was only avoided by chance.

Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, has condemned Russia for the attacks on Europe's largest nuclear power plant. He described the incident as "another example of Russia's disregard for international norms." Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear operator, confirmed that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been "seriously damaged" and that one of its reactors had been forced to shut down.

Image: AP