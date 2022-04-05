Zelenskyy's Advisor Warns About 'Bucha Syndrome'; Requests Heavy Weapons To Fight Russia

Russia has been receiving severe condemnation from global powers in the wake of horrifying images surfacing from neighbour Ukraine pointed to horrifying civilian slayings by Kremlin's troops, prior to their departure from the occupied region. Moscow has been accused of perpetrating war crimes by several nations, some of whom, retaliated by mounting economic sanctions. Mykhailo Podoliak, who is the advisor to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, has also chastised Kremlin and stated that this is the reality of modern Russia. He also requested heavy weapons from the international community to aid the civilians in their fight against the invading forces.

Earlier in the day, Podoliak shared a poster urging European countries to recognise that Bucha is merely the beginning of modern Russia's reality. He further stated that if severe actions are not adopted against Russia over the Bucha massacre, the 'cannibalistic Russian world' will visit hundreds of other Ukrainian cities. He continued by adding that they want heavy weapons today if the countries don't want to suffer "Bucha Syndrome" tomorrow.

Europe which still fears losing gas/oil must know that Bucha is just the beginning of the truth about RF. There'll be hundreds of other 🇺🇦 cities where the cannibalistic "Russian world" came. Give heavy weapons today if you don't want to suffer from the "Bucha syndrome" tomorrow — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 5, 2022

Zelenskyy seeks military aid from global counterparts

Meanwhile, ever since the onset of the war, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has often reiterated his request for weapons. He recently stated that Ukraine need weapons to push the Russian occupiers out of the occupied regions and free Ukrainian cities as quickly as possible. He also added that they could have saved thousands of people provided their requirements were fulfilled earlier- including planes, tanks, artillery, anti-missile and anti-ship weapons. Zelenskyy further stated that he will continue to voice his request in front of everyone who has a say in the arms decision for Ukraine, reported Ukrinform.

Zelenskyy further claimed that bodies were attempted to be burned, as well as local government officials, children, the elderly, and males, were among the victims of Russian forces' war crimes. He also stated that many of the people had their hands tied, there were signs of torture, and many of them have been shot in the back of the head. Zelenskiyy declared the Kremlin-ordered attack on his country amounted to genocide.

Several other EU countries have expelled diplomats in response to the crimes in Bucha

Several other EU nations, including France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Spain, have expelled Russian diplomats in response to the crimes in Bucha, where dozens of bodies were discovered in mass graves or littered the streets over the weekend. Latvia dispatched 13 consular personnel and diplomats on Tuesday and closed two consulates. Lithuania on Monday ordered the Russian ambassador to resign, withdrawing its ambassador from Moscow, and closing a consulate in Klaipeda.

Image: AP