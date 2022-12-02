Zelenskyy's Aide Reveals Nearly 13,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed In War So Far

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, a senior Ukrainian official revealed that up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives since Russia's aggressive invasion commenced on February 24. BBC reported that an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Mykhailo Podolyak estimated that between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers had been killed. Furthermore, the military of Ukraine has not backed up Podolyak's claims. He even said in June that every day, 100 to 200 Ukrainian soldiers were dying.

While speaking with Ukrainian television station Channel 24, Podolyak said Kyiv has been "openly talking about the number of the killed". He added, “We have official evaluations by the General Staff, official evaluations by the commander-in-chief (President Zelensky), and they range from 10,000 to 12,500-13,000 killed". He continued by saying that 'significant' numbers of people may have been killed.

Apart from this, Mykhailo Podolyak claimed that nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers had been killed and between 100,000 and 150,000 Russian soldiers had been injured, gone missing, or were otherwise unable to participate in the battle since the invasion's start on February 24.

US claimed approximately 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war

However, the most senior US general, Mark Milley, stated last month that since the beginning of the war, approximately 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured. He said that up to 30 million people have been displaced and that 40,000 civilians had perished in the continuing fighting in Ukraine.

Similarly, Ursula Von der Leyen, the President of the EU Commission, said in a video message on Wednesday that 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died. Further, a representative for the EU Commission subsequently stated that this was an error and that the number really included both the dead and the injured.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 100,000 Russian invaders will be dead in Ukraine by the end of this year. These remarks were given by Zelenskyy in a nighttime video message to the country. He declared, "This year, Russia will lose a hundred thousand of its soldiers killed and only God knows how many mercenaries.”

The Ukrainian President further stated that everyone in the world would do all in their power to ensure that those culpable for this horrible conflict are brought accountable.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military analysts said that Russia has been employing rockets without explosive payloads intended for nuclear warfare, which they theorized may be the result of the nation's extensive use of other missiles in major attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure.

(Image: AP)