Zelenskyy’s call for Germany to become part of UNSC should be stonewalled: Poland

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to make Germany a permanent member of the UN Security Council should be rebuffed, said Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister. Zelenskyy's recommendation to include Germany on the list of permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) came on September 20 in New York while attending the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Poland objects to Zelenskyy's proposal at UNSC

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk wrote, "The proposal @ZelenskyyUa for Germany to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council must raise deep objections. Germany is a country that has never accounted for its war crimes and robberies during World War II against Poland, Poles and other nations, including Ukraine, and therefore cannot become a "guarantor of peace and security in the world. This is obvious.''

Notably, Mularczyk is not only a Polish deputy chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee but also a Government Plenipotentiary for Compensation for Damage Caused by German Aggression and Occupation in 1939-1945. While sharing his opinion on the social media platform, he highlighted that Germany has never accounted for the robberies and war crimes it committed during World War II against Poland, Poles and other nations, including Ukraine.

It is to be noted that Polish authorities presented a three-volume report on the losses suffered by Poland as a result of Nazi Germany’s occupation in 1939-1945 on September 1, 2022, reported TASS. The damage has been close to 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.3-1.5 trillion). Last year in October, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau signed a note demanding that Germany pay compensation. However, Germany has repeatedly indicated that it has no reason to make any payments since Poland officially renounced reparations in 1953.