Zelenskyy's Mantra To Deal With Russia-Ukraine War: Rock Music And Heavy Workout

With his country at war for the last 16 months, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has found music an essential step that helps him start days that mostly consist of monitoring the military's ongoing counteroffensive against Russia. In a conversation with CNN, the Ukrainian president revealed that he likes to tune into tracks by rock bands AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses early in the morning.

The beats of rock music help him during his workout session and make him ready to take on the Russian might, it hinted. When asked if he finds the time for leisure activities, the comedian-turned-president said that “I have such moments". “[It is] Important to be in silence, to be alone… Alone I can be with music or with a book, and early, early in the morning when there are no sounds," he added.

He also disclosed the specific kind of music that gets him grooving. “I like AC/DC and Ukrainian music. Of course, I like Ukrainian music a lot because Ukrainian, that’s native language. That’s why you understand not only music, you understand words and… etc," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy, a rock music reveller

And while he does not “understand all the words” in songs by AC/DC, he appreciates the "energy" that the Australian band exudes. He also enjoys listening to “loads of Guns N’ Roses" and Eric Clapton, even though it could "maybe be "too old music.” “I love it,” he admitted during the chat.

The 45-year-old kicks off his day with an intense gym session, during which he listens to music that "gives you energy for (the whole) day." When Guns N’ Roses caught wind of Zelenskyy's shoutout to them, the band retweeted a link to the interview with the caption: “Among good company.”