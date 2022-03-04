As the war in Ukraine continues to worsen with each passing day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office adviser, in a video address on Friday, said that Ukraine and Russia were negotiating the creation of humanitarian corridors and the delivery of food and essentials to Chernihiv. According to news agency TASS, Office Adviser Alexey Arestovich stated that the humanitarian situation in Chernihiv is 'somewhat strained' and is a 'subject matter of negotiations'.

"The humanitarian situation there (in Chernigov - TASS) is somewhat strained. It is a subject matter of negotiations with Russia, Belarus, the top officials of partner countries and international organizations. The issue is being addressed. Creation of humanitarian corridors for evacuating civilians and delivering essentials are on the agenda," TASS quoted Alexey Arestovich saying.

Meanwhile, the second round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators concluded on Thursday in Belarus. Russian presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky remarked that considerable progress had been achieved from the tallks. He also informed that Moscow and Kyiv managed to agree on humanitarian corridors for civilians and a third round of talks is expected in the upcoming few days, reported TASS.

Russia starts bombing Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

As the offensive enters the 9th day, the Russian troops have started bombing Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is Europe's largest nuclear power plant and provides for 25% of Ukraine's power generation. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant caught fire after a building on the site was hit. The nuclear watchdog IAEA said that no change in radiation levels has been reported yet. According to AP, the Ukrainian state nuclear company has said 3 Ukrainian troops were killed, 2 wounded in a Russian attack on the nuclear plant. He said that only one reactor is operating at about 60%.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister has said that if the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant 'blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl. Furthermore, President Zelenskyy has called for a ceasefire at his emergency address on Friday. The Ukrainian leader also accused Russia of seeking to 'repeat' the Chernobyl disaster. No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power plants, Zelenskyy stated in a video message uploaded on Twitter with the single caption "Urgently" in Ukrainian.

Image: AP