Amid escalating Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office has launched a humanitarian aid website helping to find out how and whom to address the aid. According to The Kyiv Independent, the official website launched by Zelenskyy’s office would help in finding out how to send and whom to provide humanitarian aid. Additionally, the portal would also provide contacts of foreign and Ukrainian humanitarian hubs.

The launch of the website for humanitarian aid came as the United Nations on Saturday said that over 3.3 million refugees have already fled the war-torn nation since Russia launched its invasion on February 24. Additionally, the UN also said that nearly 6.5 million are believed to be internally displaced within the country. UNHCR, the UN refugee agency had also said that 3,328,692 Ukrainians had left since the war began on February 24, with another 58,030 joining the exodus since Friday's update.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said, "People continue to flee because they are afraid of bombs, airstrikes and indiscriminate destruction…Aid is vital but can't stop fear. Only stopping the war can."

Zelenskyy accused Russia of capturing humanitarian corridor

Earlier, in the address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had accused Russia of seizing a humanitarian convoy near Mangush. In the latest address to the nation, he said, "Employees of the State Emergency Service and bus drivers have been taken captive. We are doing everything to set our people free and unblocked the movement of humanitarian cargo.”

Further, providing an update on the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday night (local time), "As of today, there are about 100,000 people in the city. In inhumane conditions. In a total blockade. Without food, water, medication. Under constant shelling, under constant bombing.”

He said, "Sadly, almost all of our efforts are sabotaged by Russian occupants, by [their] shelling or deliberate terror."

"Today, one of the humanitarian convoys was seized by occupants on an arranged route near Mangush. Employees of the State Emergency Service and bus drivers have been taken captive. We are doing everything to set our people free and unblocked the movement of humanitarian cargo," Zelenskyy added.

Image: AP