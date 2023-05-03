Germany announced that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Germany later this month, but according to German broadcaster T online this has upset Kyiv. Citing sources close to the Ukrainian government, German media outlet T-online, reported that Ukraine was disappointed by the announcement about Zelenskyy and may cancel the visit over speculations that details of his visit may leak.

Ukraine believes that it is "irresponsible" on the part of Germany to announce the visit. There is now doubt over whether the trip could still take place, the sources said. The visit will be scrapped over security concerns. "The Ukrainian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Zelenskyy has only begun foreign trips recently, having remained in Ukraine for the first months of the war," T Online noted. Zelenskyy has previously made visits to Washington, London and other allies, to push for more military aid for Ukraine.

“This act is irresponsible, it may jeopardize the possible visit of the Ukrainian President,” the German broadcaster reported.

Scholz planned to meet Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy planned his visit to Berlin on May 13 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On May 14, the Chancellor was planning to meet Zelenskyy with military honours, after which he would have flown via helicopter to Aachen to present the Charlemagne Prize, awarded each year for his contribution to the unification of ‘Europe, according to reports. Associated Press reported that Zelenskyy is in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, for a one-day Nordic summit. He met with four Nordic prime ministers who are gathering at the residence of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. The counterparts discussed support for Ukraine. The meeting was attended by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Iceland’s Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Finnish President Niinistö at the Finnish Presidential Palace in Helsinki.