Zelenskyy's Washington Visit Shows US Wants To Fight Russia To The Last Ukrainian: Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States indicates that Washington intends to prolong the ongoing war. Kremlin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Zelenskyy's trip did not lead to any “calls for peace” as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies. Addressing the Russian media, Peskov said that the visit “shows that the United States continues its line of a de facto and indirect fight against Russia to the last Ukrainian”. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy made a surprise 10-hour visit to Washington. The short visit was eventful and historic since it was the first international visit by the Ukrainian President ever since the war broke out in February.

According to Sputnik, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation told the media, "We can state with regret that neither President Biden nor President Zelenskyy uttered even a few words which could be read as a potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns." He then went on to add, “Not a single word was heard from Mr. Zelenskyy about the continued barbaric shelling of residential buildings in the settlements of the Donbass...No real calls for peace, not for the camera, but real ones were made.” During his Washington visit, the Ukrainian President asked for more support from the US. He went on to state that Washington’s monetary support to Ukraine is “not a charity”, but an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way”.

Zelenskyy seeks more ammunition as the US vows to continue its support

The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated to a great extent ever since it broke out earlier this year. While Ukraine's critical infrastructure was attacked by the Russian missile strikes, people on both sides of the border are struggling to get by in their day-to-day lives. The US has been one of the strongest allies of Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. Ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit, the Biden administration announced that the US will be providing nearly $2 Billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine.

While the US has also provided Ukraine with a Patriotic Air Defense system, the Ukrainian President asked for more defense systems. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy said, “We would like to get more Patriots," adding, “I'm sorry but we are in a war”. When it comes to prospects of the end of the war, the Ukrainian President made it clear, that Ukraine is not looking for a compromise with Russia, it is only looking for “just peace”.