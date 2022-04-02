Zelenskyy Warns Ukrainians: Retreating Russians Leaving Mines Behind, Creating 'disaster'

Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his citizens that retreating Kremlin forces had been triggering a 'complete disaster' outside the capital city of Kyiv as they leave mines across 'the whole territory'. The leader went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin's men were doing so even nearby homes and corpses of civilians. The President issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol has intensified, wherein, the safe passage of refugees and the displaced are hindered by Russian troops for the second day in consecutively.

"They (Russia) are mining the whole. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies who were killed," Zelenskyy said in his latest video message to Ukrainians while adding, "there are a lot of tripwires, a lot of other dangers."

In the address, the leader also asked citizens to refrain from resuming ordinary routines until they are assured that mines are cleared and the dangers of shelling are at bay.

Ukraine's alleged first attack on Russian airspace in Belgorod

On April 1, the Governor of Belgorod in Russia claimed that two Ukrainian helicopters dashed into Russian airspace and shelled a fuel depot in the area. Although Ukraine has denied responsibility for the incident, the Kremlin stated its certainty and confirmed. If the information is factually correct, it would amount to the war's first known penetration of Ukrainian aircraft into a Russian air zone.

“Certainly, this is not something that can be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for the continuation of the talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, five weeks after Moscow began sending upwards of 150,000 of its own troops across Ukraine’s border.

After a word on retrieving forces from Ukraine, during negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in Turkey, Putin's forces continued withdrawing their ground forces from areas around Kyiv. In Istanbul, Russia agreed to reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital city and the northern city of Chernihiv.

Russian forces obstruct human corridor in Ukraine's Mariupol

While international organisations have stated that the ongoing war has left over 4 million displaced, 100,000 people are said to be underground in Mariupol, a couple of weeks after Putin's forces bombarded the streets, and infrastructure, thus leading to a dearth of food, fuel, medicines and supplies.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society stated they were running out of adjectives to describe the horrors of Mariupol. On March 31, Russian military men reportedly blocked the passage of a nearly 40-bus convoy and seized 14 tons of food and medical supplies, as per Ukraine.

In fact, President Zelenskyy stated that more than 3,000 people were able to exit the city on April 1; he had later said, "Europe doesn't have the right to be silent about what is happening in our Mariupol. The whole world should respond to this humanitarian catastrophe."