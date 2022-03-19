As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday spoke to European Council President Charles Michel and discussed strengthening support to the war-hit country and also the membership of the European Union (EU).

In a tweet, Ukraine's President said, "Discussed with President of the Council Charles Michel @eucopresident further support to in countering aggression, strengthening the anti-war coalition, prospects for restoring peace in. Special attention was paid to our movement towards membership in the #EU".

Discussed with President of the 🇪🇺 Council Charles Michel @eucopresident further support to 🇺🇦 in countering 🇷🇺 aggression, strengthening the anti-war coalition, prospects for restoring peace in 🇺🇦. Special attention was paid to our movement towards membership in the #EU. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 18, 2022

While the European Council President Michel in a series of tweets mentioned the discussion and the proposal of setting up a solidarity fund with Ukraine.

Shared with president @ZelenskyyUa how we are collectively stepping up our support to #Ukraine



Discussed concrete elements in ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. pic.twitter.com/BXLaw8aLra — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 18, 2022

Micheal stated that a discussion on strengthening support for Ukraine and further about recent negotiation talks between Russia and Ukraine was shared with Zelenskyy. He added that the European Council supports the establishment of the Solidarity Fund with Ukraine to provide basic services and address the urgent needs of citizens.

"The fund will provide liquidity to the ongoing support of the government and in the long run will be the basis for rebuilding a free and democratic Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities. Partners can contribute to the Fund through an international donors' conference," Michel explained.

Reiterating the EU's support to Ukraine in its war against Putin's military operation, Michel said that they are building a broad anti-war coalition. He further appreciated Ukraine's courage and resilience amid war. He reassured that the EU will continue to support Ukraine in defending Kremlin aggression.

In a related update, Zelenskyy in a video address on the same day commented on the Ukrainian-Russian peace talks on a possible ceasefire, and said, "It is time to meet. It is time to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the justice for Ukraine".

Russia-Ukraine war

As per updates on day 23 of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian forces largely attacked outside major cities in Ukraine as they turned to shell attacks from a distance. Dozens of attacks on health facilities during the war were confirmed on Thursday as the conflict entered its fourth week.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP