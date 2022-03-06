As Zhytomyr witnesses aerial bombing, Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to the Zhytomyr Mayor who detailed the situation on ground, and how Ukraine was witnessing a similar resistance to what India had faced during British rule.

Speaking to Republic's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, the mayor referred to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in his office and remarked that while Indians managed to resist the British in a non-violent manner, Russia's military aggression had left Ukraine with no choice.

"We are very grateful for the Indian people who are coming here. Indians resisted the British, that's what is happening in Ukraine. Same resistance as Indians showed to the British. Indians managed to resist the British in a peaceful way, but Russia did not leave us the chance to do this in a peaceful manner," said the Zhytomyr Mayor.

Zhytomyr Mayor shows evidence of bombing

Taking Republic TV through the evidence of Russia's aerial bombing, the mayor showed bits and parts of bombs that had allegedly blown up schools and hospitals stating that Putin's forces were targetting residential areas despite the leader's claims. "This is a bomb dropped on civilians' residential area," he said, while showing a picture of the left-over metal.

"3 people were killed, 6 wounded, and 12 were rescued from destructed houses. Three days ago, schools and shelters were destroyed by Russian bombs, 3 civilians in the shelter have been saved. During the bombardment, hospitals were also bombed, 2 infants were saved. All people were taken to shelter. But the building of the hospital was destroyed," the mayor shared.

Republic Media Network which has been covering the conflict from the war zones since the start of the conflict has reached Zhytomyr, where bombings were witnessed recently. As per sources, the region witnessed airstrikes that took place inside a school, two days ago. In the visuals, rooms could be seen completely damaged and windowpanes broken. Children's clothes and other belongings were seen left behind in ruins.

Issuing an appeal via Republic TV, the Ukrainian leader stated that there was a need for more weapons to take on the Russian aggression. "If someone (some country) thinks they can intervene and ask for peace, they are wrong. Putin is not going to stop. He will go on and on. We need to close the sky and we need weapons more than food. Without food, we can live for 5 days but without weapons we cannot live," he stated.