Zoo In Ukraine's Occupied Nova Kakhovka Flooded, All Animals But Birds Dead

As Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka region was flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant [HPP], the Kazkova Dibrova Zoo, which housed about 300 animals, was completely submerged under water. Owner of the zoo, Olena Navrotska, in a statement, said that all animals in the zoo died as a result of the catastrophe. In a separate statement, the animal rights organization UAnimals said on June 6 that "only swans and ducks could escape" from the zoo that housed species of monkeys, raccoons, donkeys, ponies, nutrias, various birds, porcupines, marmots, turtles and many other animals, who apparently did not survive.

Swans are casually swimming by Kakhovka’s House of Culture because russia blew up the dam. THIS is not natural 💔 pic.twitter.com/4XzOwooXo6 — UAnimals.ENG 🇺🇦 (@UAnimalsENG) June 6, 2023

"We tried our best to save the zoo under the occupation. Now, it does not exist anymore," UAnimals organization said, citing an anonymous source in the zoo's management.

💔This baby deer was saved from the flood caused by the fact that russia blew up the dam. Not everyone is this lucky 💔 pic.twitter.com/v8soZ2S0nW — UAnimals.ENG 🇺🇦 (@UAnimalsENG) June 6, 2023

Animals 'could not be rescued'

Exiled mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Kovalenko, meanwhile said that the major flooding occurred in the city in the early morning hours of June 6. The zoo was located in the vicinity of the dam that Ukraine claimed was sabotaged by the occupying Russian forces. In what the Ukrainians are calling the biggest man-made environmental disaster, the zoo animals could not be rescued as the villages downstream of the Dnipro River submerged under the water that gushed from the damaged dam.

Our partners from the Equestrian Club "Zolota pidkova" from Mykolaiv are rescuing animals in Kherson.



⚡️ UAnimals evacuation teams have already departed for Kherson and will begin their operations as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/F3TZNxQqyD — UAnimals.ENG 🇺🇦 (@UAnimalsENG) June 6, 2023

"All the animals from the 'Kazkova Dibrova' Zoo in Nova Khahovka, approximately 260 animals - estimated as of February 2022 -excluding some birds, have died due to the destruction of the dam by the Russians! We tried with all our might to keep the zoo in occupation. Now it is no more,” the statement published by the Zoo authorities read. Mayor Kakhovka, lambasted Russia saying "This is the true face of the 'Russian world', it haunts neither people nor animals. For every life cut-off, you have to pay a hundred times more!"

Just to be clear, this is the biggest man made (or should we say russian-made) catastrophe since Chornobyl pic.twitter.com/Y5wlpbwcoF — UAnimals.ENG 🇺🇦 (@UAnimalsENG) June 6, 2023

Kovalenko also notified that a Nova Kakhovka's theatre and a boat station were also flooded, and water was approaching other areas in the city as it gushed out at great speed. Ukraine's Southern Operational Command meanwhile said that the Kakhovka dam was attacked by Russian forces who have been occupying the reservoir since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Due to the unstable internet, it was difficult to communicate with the authorities and coordinate the rescue plan, the mayor said. According to Kovalenko, after the explosion of the Russian hydroelectric power station, the Kazkova Dibrova Zoo was one of the first to be flooded.