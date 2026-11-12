Russia, Ukraine Trade Attacks on Capitals as US Envoys Witkoff, Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Putin Talks

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine exchanged attacks on each other's capitals early on Thursday, a day after peace ​talks ended and shortly before US envoys arrived in Moscow ‌to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy, greeted US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff at a Moscow airport, ahead of their meeting with the ​Kremlin chief later in the day.

"Welcoming Steve and Jared ​to Moscow," Dmitriev said on X, posting a picture of ⁠himself shaking hands with Witkoff near a plane on a ​grey wintery morning, Kushner standing alongside.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a prisoner ​exchange during two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi that ended on Wednesday, but US mediators said differences remained on major issues, including territorial questions.

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Kushner ​has said European partners must be at the Russia-Ukraine negotiating table.

The ​Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram it had hit military and energy facilities in ‌Ukraine ⁠as well as a munitions warehouse in the capital Kyiv.

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Explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday, a Reuters witness said. The attacks damaged energy and civilian infrastructure in the Rivne ​region, a local ​official said on ⁠Telegram.

Russia downed five drones that were heading for Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram on ​Thursday. Other drones were downed in a number of ​Russian regions, ⁠including Rostov and Tula, local officials said.