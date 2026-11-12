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Russia, Ukraine Trade Attacks on Capitals as US Envoys Witkoff, Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Putin Talks

Russia and Ukraine exchanged attacks on their capitals as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin. The diplomatic push follows peace talks in Abu Dhabi, where negotiators agreed on a prisoner swap but remained divided over key issues.

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Russia, Ukraine Exchange Strikes Ahead of US Envoys' Meeting With Putin
Russia, Ukraine Exchange Strikes Ahead of US Envoys' Meeting With Putin | Image: Reuters

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine exchanged attacks on each other's capitals early on Thursday, a day after peace ​talks ended and shortly before US envoys arrived in Moscow ‌to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy, greeted US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff at a Moscow airport, ahead of their meeting with the ​Kremlin chief later in the day.

"Welcoming Steve and Jared ​to Moscow," Dmitriev said on X, posting a picture of ⁠himself shaking hands with Witkoff near a plane on a ​grey wintery morning, Kushner standing alongside.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a prisoner ​exchange during two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi that ended on Wednesday, but US mediators said differences remained on major issues, including territorial questions.

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Kushner ​has said European partners must be at the Russia-Ukraine negotiating table.

The ​Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram it had hit military and energy facilities in ‌Ukraine ⁠as well as a munitions warehouse in the capital Kyiv.

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Explosions were heard in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday, a Reuters witness said. The attacks damaged energy and civilian infrastructure in the Rivne ​region, a local ​official said on ⁠Telegram.

Russia downed five drones that were heading for Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram on ​Thursday. Other drones were downed in a number of ​Russian regions, ⁠including Rostov and Tula, local officials said.

When they leave Moscow, the US negotiators plan to fly to Ireland to meet with Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy, who is due to attend a ​meeting of European leaders there.

Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
Published On: