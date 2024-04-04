×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 06:59 IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Warns Paris Against Deploying Troops to Ukraine

Russia's defence minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine and noted that Moscow is ready to tak

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russia Ukraine
In rare call, Russian defense minister warns French counterpart against sending troops to Ukraine | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Moscow: Russia's defence minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call Wednesday and noted that Moscow is ready to take part in talks to end the conflict.

Sergei Shoigu told French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu that if Paris follows up on its statements about the possibility of sending a French military contingent to Ukraine, “it will create problems for France itself,” according to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry. It didn't elaborate.

Advertisement

The conversation followed French President Emmanuel Macron's comments in February, in which he said that the possibility of Western troops being sent to Ukraine could not be ruled out.

The call marked the first such contact between Russian and French defense ministers since October 2022.

Advertisement

Shoigu noted Moscow's “readiness for dialogue on Ukraine", emphasising that a planned round of peace talks in Geneva would be “senseless” without Russia's involvement. He added that possible future negotiations could be based on a draft document, which was discussed during Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul in March 2022.

Media reports have said that the draft negotiated in Istanbul weeks after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine envisaged that Ukraine will abandon its bid to join NATO and remain neutral. No final deal was reached and the talks collapsed quickly after.

Advertisement

The Russian Defence Ministry also said in its readout of Wednesday's call that Lecornu offered condolences over the March 22 attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 145 in the deadliest assault on Russian soil in decades.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his officials have sought to link Ukraine and the West to the attack despite Kyiv's fierce denial, a claim of responsibility issued by an affiliate of Islamic State group and an advance warning that the US had issued to Moscow about imminent attack.

Advertisement

The Russian Defence Ministry said that during the call Lecornu tried to persuade Shoigu that Ukraine and its Western allies had no relation to the concert hall raid, but Shoigu insisted that Moscow has “information about Ukrainian trace in organising the terror attack”.

“The Kyiv regime does nothing without approval of its Western handlers,” the ministry quoted Shoigu as telling Lecornu. “We hope that the French special services weren't involved in it.”

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 06:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vistara flight adjustments

Vistara flight adjustment

a minute ago
Maidaan

BMCM vs Maidaan

2 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

8 minutes ago
Russian oil price cap

Russian oil price cap

11 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Trump Leads Prez Biden

17 minutes ago
Watganj murder

Kolkata Shocker

17 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

21 minutes ago
Crime

Kolkata Murder Mystery

21 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

22 minutes ago
Vicky Kaushal on the sets of Chhava

Chhava Viral Photos

26 minutes ago
BlackBerry

BlackBerry's profit surge

32 minutes ago
navneet rana, amit shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

33 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024 Points Table

38 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Resumes Work

42 minutes ago
Passengers from Vistara's Dubai flight were mistakenly taken to Mumbai Airport's domestic arrivals terminal.

Vistara Crisis

42 minutes ago
Education News

SSC Constable Answer Key

an hour ago
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2

Indian 2 Release Date

an hour ago
Top banks agree to climate metric disclosure

Climate metric disclosure

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News12 hours ago

  2. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Biggest Challenge During Elections In West Bengal Is Violence: PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. 'He has got SOMETHING YOU CAN'T BUY': Rababa lauds uncapped Indian star

    Sports 14 hours ago

  5. India's first national cybersecurity competition begins in Noida

    Tech 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo