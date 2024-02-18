Advertisement

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 17, the National Spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jaiveer Shergill, reiterated that Russia ‘was, is and will remain India's strong friend and an ally.’ The spokesperson was cornered by German public broadcaster over India’s close partnership with Moscow, in light of the death of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s jailed critic and Moscow’s staunch political opponent Alexei Navalny.

“The news that has really been shaking the event [Munih Security Conference] here today is the death of the Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader,” the reporter asked BJP representative, in an effort to mock “shameless” India-Russia bilateral ties. “India has maintained good relations with Russia for decades and also through the [Ukraine] war last couple of years. When something like this happens, what goes through your mind and what are the kind of calculations in Delhi, is this Russia that you want to be doing business with?” he asked. Representative Jaiveer Shergill, a Supreme court lawyer, reiterated that that the two countries share historic and strategic ties that date back to decades.

Navalny, who died on February 16, was convicted in Russia on charges of ‘extremism and embezzlement’ and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. He was last seen during a trial held behind closed doors at the IK-6 penal colony, a maximum-security prison some 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Moscow, where he was imprisoned.

While his lawyers in exile and his anti-corruption firm FBK was accused of terrorism and extremism, Navalny had slammed his life sentence as a crackdown on democratic voices critical of the ruling Russian elites.

Navalny was detained by Russia’s FSB officers in 2021 on the plane after he arrived in Moscow from Germany, where he was recovering from poisoning attack from Novichok nerve agent that he said was an assassination attempt on him by Moscow. From behind the bars, pro-Western Navalny incited the Russians to keep resisting and protesting to overthrow the Russian government. He called Russian President Putin and other government leaders “gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power.”

Navalny mobilised the Russian citizens to take to streets and “not lose the will to resist" the ruling government. His wife, Yulia Navalny appeared at Germany’s Munih Security Conference holding Putin responsible for her husband’s death whilst Navalny’s team of lawyers labelled his death as “murder” by Kremlin without evidence.

EAM Jaishankar doubles down on Russia-India decades old strategic partnership

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar defended India's neutral foreign policy, and hit back at the question about New Delhi's “balaning act” between Russia and US on sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. EAM was asked about India maintaining trade partnership with Moscow during the war in Ukraine and buying oil despite sanctions, as well as forging close partnership with the United States.

Seated alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock, Jaishankar emphasised on India's strong bilateral relationship with Russia, a longstanding ally, by means of emulating example of US’ historic ties with Germany. EAM emphasised that it is difficult to rely on a “unidimensional relationship” in the contemporary world but that India chooses its allies in a multipolar world.

"Is that a problem, why should that be a problem? If I am smart enough to have multiple options, you should be admiring me. Is that a problem for others? I don't think so, suddenly in this case. We try to explain what are the different pulls and pressures that countries have. it's very hard to have that unidimensional relationship," Jaishankar said.

EAM highlighted India’s foreign policy of global neutrality, emphasising that Russia has remained India’s strategic trade partner, and that the two nations share ‘historic ties’ emulating examples of Germany’s ties with the United States. "Different countries and different relationships have different histories. If I want to look at the US and Germany, it is rooted,” EAM stressed. He continued, that Germany and US’ historic alliance has a “nature to it.”

“There is a certain history on which that relationship is grounded. In our case it's very different, so I don't want you to even inadvertently give the impression that we are purely unsentimentally transactional,” EAM Jaishankar noted. “We are not, we get along with people, we believe in things, we share things, and we agree on some things but there are time when you are located in different places have different levels of development, and different experiences all of that gets into that," he added.