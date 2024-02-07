Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:15 IST

This Might Be The Worst Routine In Russian Jails Out Of All The Putin's Tortures

Opposition leader says prisoners forced to listen to ‘I am Russian’ by Shaman as part of 5am regime.

Manasvi Asthana
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says prison plays pro-Putin pop song every morning
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says prison plays pro-Putin pop song every morning | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has previously complained of poisoning, assault, and inadequate medical care, revealed a new challenge this week: being subjected to a pro-Putin pop singer at 5 am daily.

At 47, Navalny, a former lawyer who gained prominence by ridiculing President Vladimir Putin's elite and exposing allegations of widespread corruption, is currently incarcerated in a jail approximately 60 km (40 miles) north of the Arctic Circle.

Facing a prison term until the age of 74 on what he claims are politically motivated charges, Navalny shared on Monday that his morning routine now involves hearing the Russian national anthem followed by the patriotic song "I am Russian," performed by a pro-Putin singer known as "Shaman."

Shaman, also known as Yaroslav Dronov, has capitalized on a surge of war-driven patriotism, securing a prominent place on state TV. He is among the celebrities officially endorsing Putin's candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in March.

Known for his signature song "I am Russian," Shaman, at times clad in a black leather outfit with a Russian flag-colored armband, emphasizes Russian resilience and determination, asserting that Russians cannot be broken and will persist, carrying the blood of their forefathers.

The 32-year-old singer stirred controversy in November by simulating the activation of a nuclear bomb during a concert broadcast on state TV. He pushed a red button on a mock nuclear suitcase before fireworks erupted around him.

In a message conveyed through his allies on X, Navalny described a surreal morning routine.

“The singer Shaman came to prominence when I was already in prison so I could neither see him nor listen to his music. But I knew he had become Putin’s main singer. And that his main song was ‘I am Russian’,” wrote Navalny.

“Of course I was curious to hear it, but where could I listen to it in prison. And then they brought me to Yamal [the location of his Arctic prison]. And here, every day at 5 o’clock in the morning, we hear the command: ‘Get up!’ followed by the Russian national anthem and then immediately afterwards, the country’s second most important song is played – ‘I am Russian’ by Shaman.”

Navalny pointed out the irony in the situation, noting that state propaganda had previously emphasized his participation in annual marches with Russian nationalists. Now, years later, he finds himself subjected to an ultra-nationalist pop song as part of his morning prison exercises for so-called educational purposes.

In a touch of sarcasm, Navalny remarked, "To be honest, I'm still not sure that I correctly understand what post-irony and meta-irony are. But if that's not it, what is it?"

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:13 IST

