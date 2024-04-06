Advertisement

Kyiv: At least six people were killed and 11 were injured after Russian forces attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles overnight in Kharkiv, local officials reported.

The Governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov said that missile strikes on the city damaged a few residential buildings, a gas station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars.

According to the air force commander, Russia overall fired some 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight. The Ukrainian air defence forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement. “Russian killers continue to terrorize Ukrainians and attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities,” he said.

The Russian military has not commented on the strikes, but said that Ukraine on Saturday morning fired Vampire rockets at Russia. All 10 of them were shot down over Russia's border region of Belgorod by air defence systems, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

(Inputs from AP)