Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Alexei Navalny's Allies Hearse As His Body Arrives in Moscow Church for Kremlin Foe's Funeral

Director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation thanked “everyone” who had called on Russian authorities to return Navalny's body to his mother.

Associated Press Television News
Alexei Navalny
Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny's deadbody has arrived in Moscow. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Russia's Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny's allies say a hearse as his body arrived at a Moscow church for the Kremlin foe's funeral. The body of Russian opposition leader was handed over to his mother, a top aide to Navalny said Saturday on his social media account.

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, announced on his Telegram account and thanked “everyone” who had called on Russian authorities to return Navalny’s body to his mother. Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny’s widow, accused President Vladimir Putin of mocking Christianity by trying to force his mother to agree to a secret funeral after he died in an Arctic penal colony.

“Thank you very much. Thanks to everyone who wrote and recorded video messages. You all did what you needed to do. Thank you. Alexei Navalny’s body has been given to his mother,” Zhdanov wrote.

Navalny, 47, Russia’s most well-known opposition politician unexpectedly died on Feb. 16 in an Arctic penal colony and his family has been fighting for more than a week to have his body returned to them. Russians released videos calling on authorities to release the body and Western nations have hit Russia with more sanctions as punishment for Navalny’s death as well as for the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.

Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, is still in Salekhard, Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh said on X, formerly Twitter. Lyudmila Navalnaya has been in the Arctic region for more than a week, demanding that Russian authorities return the body of her son to her.

Navalny’s widow announced in a video that Navalny’s mother was being “literally tortured” by authorities who had threatened to bury Navalny in the Arctic prison. They, she said, suggested to his mother that she did not have much time to decide because the body is decomposing, Navalnaya said.

“Give us the body of my husband,” Navalnaya said earlier Saturday. “You tortured him alive, and now you keep torturing him dead. You mock the remains of the dead.”

 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:39 IST

