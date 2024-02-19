Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Alexei Navalny's Wife Posts For The First Time After Husband's Death In Russian Prison

Alexei Navalny was the fierce critic of Kremlin who passed away on February 16 after suddenly collapsing while taking a walk in the prison.

Apoorva Shukla
Alexei Navalny
Russia's opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, is dead. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Moscow: After Alexei Navalny's death in the Russian prison, his wife Yulia Navalnaya posted for the first time remembering her husband. Yulia Navalnaya shared a old photograph of herself and husband Alexei Navalny. Alexei Navalny was the fierce critic of Kremlin who passed away on February 16 after suddenly collapsing while taking a walk in the prison. 

Two days after the death of Alexi Navalny, his wife shared a photograph of the couple enjoying together and posted the caption, “I Love You”. Tributes are pouring in all over the country after his death. 

Family demands dead body of Navalny 

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother was told that her son died from “sudden death syndrome”, as his team continued to claim that he was “murdered”. Kira Yarmysh, the spokesperson for the late Russian opposition leader, confirmed Navalny's death and demanded that his body be handed over to his family "immediately."

Ivan Zhdanov, who directs Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation said that Navalny's mother Lyudmila, braved Arctic temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius and visited the penal colony on Saturday to get the mortal remains of his son. As per the tweet, she was given an official death notice stating the time of death as 2:17 pm (local time). The Russian opposition leader's team eventually stated that the body would not be handed over until the investigation was completed. 

World leaders blame Putin for Navalny's death 

As the news of Navalny came out, leaders from across the world, including US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved in the mysterious death of one of his most prominent critics. “Make no mistake Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. Putin is responsible,” said US President Joe Biden. 

 

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

