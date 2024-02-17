Advertisement

Wife of deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said that said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will be brought to justice,” for his alleged involvement in the killing of the Kremlin critic. Yulia Navalnaya said that Putin and his allies "should be held personally responsible for all the atrocities they have committed in our country.” Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, wife of Alexei Navalny said “Putin and his government, they are lying constantly.”

Navlany’s wife continued, "But if it is the truth, I would like Putin and all his staff—everybody around him, his government, his friends—I want them to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family, and with my husband.” She continued to add, "They will be brought to justice. And this day will come soon.” Yulia called on the international community to hold those behind her husband’s death accountable. Everyone "should come together, and we should fight against this evil. We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today,” she said.

Today in Munich, following the news that Aleksey Navalny has died in Russia, I expressed my deep sorrow and outrage to his wife, Yulia. My prayers are with her and his entire family. pic.twitter.com/elhYHQFBw6 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 16, 2024

US blames Putin for Navalny's death

Both US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris blamed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for the death of Navalny. They described the incident as a "further sign of Putin's brutality.” Harris said that US is "working to confirm" the "terrible news.” She added, “My prayers are with his [Navalny’s] family. Whatever story they tell, let us be clear: Russia is responsible. And we will have more to say on this later."

Yulia Navalnaya considered traveling back to her family. Instead, she addressed the global community at #MSC2024.



"I thought about what Alexey would have done. If it is the truth, I'd like Putin to know that he will be brought to justice soon."#Navalny pic.twitter.com/2HOtaPuaB7 — Munich Security Conference (@MunSecConf) February 16, 2024

In a statement earlier yesterday, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service released a statement announcing the death of Navalny. The jailed Kremlin critic “felt unwell after a walk, lost consciousness almost immediately," and died shortly afterward, the prison service said. "Medical workers from the institution immediately arrived and an emergency medical team was called," the statement said. "All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Ambulance doctors stated the death of the convict,” it added.