Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Alexei Navalny’s Mother Searching for His Body, He Was 'Murdered,' Says Team

An employee of the prison colony was cited by Yarmysh as saying that Navalny's body was taken to the nearby city of Salekhard.

Digital Desk
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a court hearing in Moscow
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a court hearing in Moscow | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Press secretary for the now deceased Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, confirming the death of the prominent Russian opposition leader, said on Saturday that he was “murdered” by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. “Putin killed Alexei Navalny,” Kira Yarmysh said, citing a note that was handed to Navalny’s mother and naming unidentified source from the prison service as making such claims. A note handed to Navalny's mother “stated that he died at 2:17 p.m. local time Friday,” the spokesperson said, adding that it is still unclear where Navalny’s dead body is.

An employee of the prison colony was cited by Yarmysh as saying that Navalny's body was taken to the nearby city of Salekhard to probe the cause of his death. But that no one knew where his body is. “An employee of the colony told the family and lawyers that Alexei’s body was in Salekhard: investigators from the Investigative Committee took him and were conducting research on him,” Yarmysh said. “We demand that the body of Alexei Navalny be released to his family immediately,” Navalny’s press secretary said.

Advertisement

'It's obvious that they are lying'

Shortly after the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets District, where Navalny was jailed, announced the death of Navalny in IK-3, his lawyer flew to Kharp to get the confirmation of the report.

Advertisement

"It's obvious that they are lying and doing everything they can to avoid handing over the body," the spokesperson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. She added that the team "demand that Alexei Navalny's body be handed over to his family immediately."

Navalny’s mother and the attorney visited the morgue in Salekhard, but it was closed, reports emerging on Telegram from Russian outlets say. Navalny’s team stated that as the jailed opposition leader’s mother called the morgue, she was told that her son Navalny's body was not there.

Advertisement

Some of Navalny’s attorneys who headed to Salekhard's Investigative Committee were told that the cause of Navalny's death has not yet been established. And that the body of the opposition leader was sent for investigation to establish the cause of his death. The results of the investigation will be released next week, Yarmysh said.

Maria Pevchikh, head of the board of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that the opposition leader Navalny would "live on forever in millions of hearts.” "Navalny was murdered. We still don't know how we'll keep on living, but together, we'll think of something," she wrote on X.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

5 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

5 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

5 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

5 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

5 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

7 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

a day ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

a day ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul, Jackky Jet Off To Goa With Family For Their Destination Wedding

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  2. Divya Shares Exciting Details About Her House Wedding With Apurva

    Entertainment39 minutes ago

  3. 15 Arrested for Attempted Cheating in UP Constable Recruitment Exam

    India News41 minutes ago

  4. Rs 5,143 crore FY23 PSU loss in ‘queen of hills’ indicate revival need

    Economy News43 minutes ago

  5. Pune Police Responds to Viral Video of Dangerous Bike Stunt

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo