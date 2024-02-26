Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Alexei Navalny’s Widow Accuses Putin Of ‘Satanism' For Not Releasing Husband's Body

“Murder wasn’t enough for Putin. Now his body is being held hostage,” Navalnaya said.

Digital Desk
Russia Alexei Navalny Putin Yulia Navalnaya Kremlin
Widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and deceased Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Widow of the deceased Russian opposition leader, Yulia Navalnaya on Sunday accused President Vladimir Putin of “satanism” for not releasing her husband’s dead body. Yulia, who slammed Russian authorities for allegedly torturing Navalny's mother by holding the jailed Kremlin critic’s dead body for over eight days, said in a video posted on social media, that “no true Christian could ever do what Putin is now doing with a body of Alexey.” She derided Putin, saying his behaviour, “it’s satanism.”

Moreover, in the video titled ‘Putin’s fake faith,’ Yulia noted that in accordance with the Orthodox Christian traditions, the death rites require the family to bury the body of the deceased kin within three days from the day of passing. The mourning takes place ninth day at a funeral service, she told viewers.

“Murder wasn’t enough for Putin. Now his body is being held hostage,” Navalnaya said. “You mock the remains of the dead. Nothing more demonic can be imagined. You are breaking every law, both human and God’s.”

Navalny’s team made claims earlier that Kremlin has threatened the family to hold a “secret” burial service for Navalny, and avoid a funeral. The authorities warned that should the family refuse to comply, the state would dismiss the body in an unknown location.

Russia's 47-year-old anti-corruption campaigner and former presidential candidate. (AP)

Putin’s most vocal critic, Navalny, died in the arctic prison on February 16 serving just three years imprisonment after he was sentenced to 19 years in jail on charges of corruption, extremism and embezzlement. Navalny’s team of lawyers in exile slammed conviction as political retribution.

As she arrived at the prison colony in northern Siberia, Navalny’s mother was refused to see her son. Russian authorities argued that the former lawyer’s dead body was being investigated to establish the cause of his death. Russian authorities "are blackmailing me — they are setting conditions where, when and how my son should be buried... They want it to do it secretly without a mourning ceremony,” Navalny’s mother said in a video.

"An hour ago, an investigator called Alexey's mother and gave her an ultimatum. She has three hours to agree to a secret funeral without a public farewell, or Alexey will be buried in the colony," Navalny’s anti-corruption firm FBK’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on social media.

Yarmysh continued that Lyudmila Navalnaya, Navalny’s mom, ”refused to negotiate, because they have no authority to decide how and where to bury her son.” She furthermore revealed that the mother “is demanding compliance with the law, according to which investigators are obliged to hand over the body within two days of establishing the cause of death.”

“According to the medical documents she [Navalny’s mother] signed, these two days expire tomorrow. She insists that the authorities allow the funeral and memorial service to take place in accordance with normal practice,” said Navalny’s spokesperson. Opposition leader’s supporters and associates who led protests at Red Square, argued that Kremlin was “scared” of Navalny even in death, were trying to cover tracks, and labelled Putin as “killer.” Kremlin has denied that it had any role in the death of Navalny and has since accused the United States and the Europe of interference in Moscow’s internal matters.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:29 IST

