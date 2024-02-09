Advertisement

Moscow – As Russia gears up to witness the 2024 presidential elections, the country's anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said that he has been banned from contesting polls against Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said that it found “irregularities” in over 9,000 of more than 100,000 signatures of support submitted by Nadezhdin. The authorities insisted that the discrepancies were three times higher than the allowable 5% error rate and provided grounds for the commission to disqualify Nadezhdin.

Condemning the electoral body, Nadezhdin pledged that he would challenge the ruling in the country's Supreme Court. “I do not agree with the decision of the central election commission … Participating in the presidential election in 2024 is the most important political decision in my life,” Nadezhdin wrote in a Telegram post. “I am not backing down from my intentions,” he added. CEC’s deputy chair Nikolai Bulaev mentioned last week that it has found signatures of 11 “dead souls” among more than 100,000 signatures of support submitted by Nadezhdin.

Navalny supported Nadezhdin

Boris Nadezhdin is a veteran politician who has associations with Kremlin insiders and waged a last-minute campaign to get on the ballot for the election. In his election manifesto, Nadezhdin noted that Putin had made a “fatal mistake by starting the special military operation” in Ukraine. “Putin sees the world from the past and is dragging Russia into the past,” he said. Nadezhdin's campaign also garnered support from other critics of the Russian President like jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. “Standing in line and supporting Nadezhdin is a safe way to protest and we support that,” said Ruslan Shaveddinov, a close ally of Navalny, The Guardian reported.

Last year, another openly anti-war candidate, Yekaterina Duntsova was disqualified by the elections commission which refused to accept her nomination because of similar “errors” in her paperwork. The authorities went on to point out the “spelling mistakes” in her filing and called them the grounds for disqualification. After getting disqualified, Duntsova and others shifted their grassroots organising effort to support Nadezhdin. The Russian CEC has so far registered four candidates, including Putin, for the upcoming polls.