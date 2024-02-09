Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Boris Nadezhdin: Russia's Electoral Watchdog Bars Anti-War Candidate to Contest Polls Against Putin

Russia's anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said that he has been banned from contesting polls against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Moscow – As Russia gears up to witness the 2024 presidential elections, the country's anti-war presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin said that he has been banned from contesting polls against Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said that it found  “irregularities” in over 9,000 of more than 100,000 signatures of support submitted by Nadezhdin. The authorities insisted that the discrepancies were three times higher than the allowable 5% error rate and provided grounds for the commission to disqualify Nadezhdin.

Condemning the electoral body, Nadezhdin pledged that he would challenge the ruling in the country's Supreme Court. “I do not agree with the decision of the central election commission … Participating in the presidential election in 2024 is the most important political decision in my life,” Nadezhdin wrote in a Telegram post. “I am not backing down from my intentions,” he added. CEC’s deputy chair Nikolai Bulaev mentioned last week that it has found signatures of 11 “dead souls” among more than  100,000 signatures of support submitted by Nadezhdin. 

Advertisement

Navalny supported Nadezhdin

Boris Nadezhdin is a veteran politician who has associations with Kremlin insiders and waged a last-minute campaign to get on the ballot for the election. In his election manifesto, Nadezhdin noted that Putin had made a “fatal mistake by starting the special military operation” in Ukraine. “Putin sees the world from the past and is dragging Russia into the past,” he said. Nadezhdin's campaign also garnered support from other critics of the Russian President like jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.  “Standing in line and supporting Nadezhdin is a safe way to protest and we support that,” said Ruslan Shaveddinov, a close ally of Navalny, The Guardian reported. 

Advertisement

Last year, another openly anti-war candidate, Yekaterina Duntsova was disqualified by the elections commission which refused to accept her nomination because of similar “errors” in her paperwork. The authorities went on to point out the “spelling mistakes” in her filing and called them the grounds for disqualification. After getting disqualified, Duntsova and others shifted their grassroots organising effort to support Nadezhdin. The Russian CEC has so far registered four candidates, including Putin, for the upcoming polls.  

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

5 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

5 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

5 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate5 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement