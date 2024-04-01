×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Did Iran Alert Russia Before Concert Hall Shooting? Fresh Revelations Emerge

Based on info gained from ISIS-K terrorists who attacked Iran in January, Tehran reportedly tipped off Moscow about the possibility of an attack on its soil.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow.
  • 2 min read
Moscow: Iran alerted Russia about the possibility of a major terrorist attack ahead of the deadly Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow last month, three anonymous sources quoted in a Reuters report have said. One of the sources claimed that Tehran had shared this information with Moscow based on revelations that came to light during the interrogation of those arrested in connection with deadly bombings in Iran. 

Iran, it may be recalled, had arrested 35 people back in January associated with the ISIS-K terrorist group that was involved in the Kerman blast that killed nearly 100 people. 

The revelation, if true, is significant given its implications in the backdrop of alleged intelligence lapses on the part of Russian security services. Interestingly, the development in the aftermath of the Moscow Terror attack comes days after US officials had reportedly warned Moscow of an imminent attack on its soil, which, the Russian security officials, are believed to have downplayed.

Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia's Federal Security Service, even claimed after the attack that the information given by Washington was only ‘general’ in nature and lacked specificity.

However, as the Reuters report suggests, it would be much harder for Russian officials to not pay heed to a warning from Iran, a nation which has seemingly deepened its ties with Moscow during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 18:13 IST

