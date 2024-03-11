Advertisement

Four Nepali men who were struck in Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have released a video in which they can be seen appealing to the Indian government to rescue them from the war-torn nation. In the video obtained by Republic, the men can be heard saying that they were “fraudulently” sent to the conflict-stricken nation and had no clue that they would get enlisted to fight in the devastating war. The men were seen donning military uniforms and huddled up inside a hut in a bitter cold temperature. According to the information obtained by Republic, the names of the men featured in the video are – Sanjay, ⁠Ram, ⁠Santosh and ⁠Srestha Kumar. However, their exact whereabouts are still not clear.

“We are currently serving the Russian army after arriving from Nepal. We are currently suffering major problems because they tricked us. They told us that we would be working as helpers in the Russian army but we were forced to go to the battlefield,” said the man who was identified as Sanjay. He also mentioned that the Indian government helped in rescuing the three Indian men who were also duped into joining the Russian army. “Indian brothers who were with us are being rescued by their government,” Sanjay explained. The Nepali man put forward a request to the Indian government to help them in this regard and noted that neither the Nepalese government nor the country's embassy in Moscow had conducted any sort of rescue operation.

'Nepali govt, embassy not helping us': 4 Nepali men, forced to fight for the Russian Army, turn to PM Modi for help



“We have great hope that India will help us and will not let us down. Nepal and India have very good relations. This is why were are asking for help. Nothing is happening from our side, but your country and your embassy are very powerful. All of the Nepali men here want to go back home,” Sanjay averred. The Men in the video mentioned that there were 30 men in their group who were duped to fight in the war. However, only five of them are still alive and they fear that the death toll might rise in the foreseeable future. “We are seeking help from India. Please get us out of here,” Sanjay concluded.

The plight of Nepali men duped to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war

In December last year, the Nepali police busted several travel agents operating in the country's capital Kathmandu and arrested 18 men on charges of human trafficking and forgery. The authorities found that these agents told the Nepali men that they would be recruited as helpers in the Russian army and later tricked them by enlisting them on the battlefield. So far, the country's foreign ministry mentioned that 20 Nepali men have died in the ongoing war and about 100 went missing or injured in Russia.

In January this year, the Pyuthan Municipality Deputy Mayor Devendra Brahma confirmed the death of one Nepali national named Sonu Sunar. The information was conveyed by another Nepali youth, also serving in the Russian army, who had been injured there, The Kathmandu Post reported. In light of this, Nepali Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation in which they discussed this matter. The Russian foreign minister agreed to provide compensation to the victims' families and stated that the compensation would be sent through the Nepal Embassy in Moscow. “The Russian side has already sent different proposals of compensation, including amounts to be distributed to the families of those killed and injured,” a senior foreign ministry official said earlier this month. “Compensation for seven deceased will be released soon," the body furthered.