Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 5th, 2022 at 12:31 IST

Exploring all possible ways to evacuate Indians from Sumy: Embassy

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Saturday said it is exploring all possible ways to safely evacuate the Indian nationals from eastern Ukranian city of Sumy.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The mission said it is in touch with all interlocutors concerned, including the Red Cross, to identify the exit routes to take out the Indians.

Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

"Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocutors including Red Cross," the embassy tweeted.

"Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated.

Be Safe Be Strong," it said.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Friday that around 700 Indians are stranded in Sumy.

At a media briefing, Bagchi also urged both the Ukrainian and Russian sides to put in place a "local ceasefire" for evacuation of Indians from the conflict zones including Kharkiv and Sumy.

He said India is primarily focusing on evacuating its nationals out of the conflict zones in eastern Ukraine including from Kharkiv and Sumy, adding that the total number of Indians stuck in Ukraine could be roughly in the range of 2,000 to 3,000. PTI MPB CK

Published March 5th, 2022 at 12:31 IST

