Advertisement

Riga – Three days after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny passed away, his wife Yulia Navalnaya said that she would continue her late husband's work and take part in the fight to free Russia. Navalnaya's powerful proclamation came in a nine-minute video which was posted by Navalny's team on their official YouTube channel. In the video, the 47-year-old widow accused the Russian authorities of murdering her husband and accused the Putin regime of hiding Navalny’s body and waiting for traces of the nerve agent novichok to disappear from his body. The Russian opposition leader passed away on February 16 while he was serving his sentence at an Artic penal colony which is commonly known as ‘Polar Wolf’.

“I will continue Alexei Navalny’s work … I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia,” Navalnaya said in the thought-provoking video. “I should not have been in this position. I should not be recording this video. A different person should be in my place,” Navalnaya, clad in black proclaimed as her voice occasionally trembled. The wife of one of the most prominent critics of Vladimir Putin went on to accuse the Russian president of “murdering” her husband. “Putin did not only murder the person, Alexei Navalny. He wanted, along with him, to kill out hope, our freedom, our future,” she added.

Advertisement

Я буду продолжать дело Алексея Навального. Продолжать бороться за нашу с вами страну. И я призываю вас встать рядом со мной. pic.twitter.com/aBOIvcYHHk — Yulia Navalnaya (@yulia_navalnaya)

A private wife becomes an heir of the Russian opposition leader's Legacy

Throughout, Navalny's political career, Navalnaya kept a low profile and rarely gave interviews. In the video, she noted that she always stood beside her husband at charged-up rallies. “All these years I have been by Alexei’s side,” Navalnaya said on Monday. “But today I want to be by your side because I know that you have lost as much as I have." The spouse of the late Russian opposition leader is due to meet foreign ministers from the 27 EU member states at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday.

Alexey’s mother and his lawyers arrived at the morgue early in the morning. They were not allowed to go in. One of the lawyers was literally pushed out. When the staff was asked if Alexey’s body was there, they did not answer — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh)

On Saturday, Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya was not allowed to see her son's body after conquering treacherous weather conditions as she travelled to the penal colony just above the Arctic Circle in the Yamalo-Nenets region. Prison officials gave her a paper showing the time of death — 2:17 pm. However, the morgue officials denied that they had received the body of Navalny. On Monday, the Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported that Navalny’s body was indeed at the morgue in Salekhard but the Russian politician's mother Navalny’s lawyers were denied access to the body. “They were not allowed to go in. One of the lawyers was literally pushed out,” Navalny’s press secretary, Kira Yarmysh wrote on X. “When the staff was asked if Alexei’s body was there, they did not answer." she added.