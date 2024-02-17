Advertisement

The sudden and mysterious death of Russia’s Opposition Leader and Kremlin’s staunch critic, Alexei Navalny, has sparked discussions around all the opponents of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin who have fallen victim of shooting, poisoning with radioactive nerve agent, fainting after drinking infamous ‘tea’ and mysteriously falling out of the window. The 47 year old Navalny widely criticised the state machinery, ruling government, autocrat in Russia, and recently turned into a war critic from behind the prison.

His team, a group of lawyers in exile, routinely posted on his behalf on social media openly questioning Russia’s president Putin’s war in Ukraine. Last year, Navalny and his team started an online political campaign against Putin. Jailed, now deceased leader’s wife, Yulia Navalny on Friday outrightly blamed Russian regime as responsible for her partner’s death.

A woman touches the portrait of Alexei Navalny paying tribute to the Russian opposition leader. (AP)

In a defiant speech filled with angst at Munich Security Conference, Yulia said that she “would like Putin and all his staff—everybody around him, his government, his friends—I want them to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family, and with my husband.” Navalny’s wife continued, "They will be brought to justice. And this day will come soon.”

Navalny was seen well, joking in a video from the a day earlier during a court hearing. He mocked his own financial status, saying that he does not have any money left. He managed to send Valentine's Day greetings to his wife. Less than 24 hours later, prison authorities declared that he is dead after falling ‘unconscious’ during a walk. Wife of another jailed critic, Evgenia Kara-Murza, described Navalny’s condition on X, saying that he "looked well and was, as always, in good spirits."

Here’s all the Kremlin critics who died ‘mysteriously’ after questioning Kremlin:

Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

The chief of Russia’s mercenaries group Wagner, whose fighters started a mutiny against the Russian regime and marched to Moscow, died mysteriously after his plane crashed midair with all the senior leadership and commander of Wagner group. The 62 year old dubbed famously as ‘Putin’s chef’ had resorted to making videos on his Telegram channel to criticise the Russian Defense Ministry war of attrition, and shortage of weapons and shell.

Prigozhin routinely slandered Russia’s President Putin and his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, often emphasising how his mercenaries laid lives in the deadliest battle of Bakhmut. He also criticised the Russian military from time-to-time for trying to take credit for the victory of his men in the Saltine city of Soledar. The Wagner chief was returning from a tour from Africa to Moscow when his plane mysteriously went down after a blast.

Russian mercenaries group Wagner's chief, Prigozhin. (AP)

Boris Nemtsov

Head of Russia's opposition to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's two-decade tenure in power, Boris Nemtsov, was an outspoken critic of Kremlin. Nemtsov served as a deputy prime minister in Russia under Putin's predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, who supported the Russian President. The opposition figure was shot at a bridge near Kremlin in 2015 aged 55. The incident occurred as he was walking home at night with his girlfriend.

Russian Opposition leader Boris Nemtsov. (AP)

Alexander Litvinenko

The ex Kremlin spy Alexander Litvinenko, was poisoned in a central London hotel in 2006. He with was killed after ingesting the highly radioactive substance polonium. Litvinenko, a former agent of Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, met with two Russian agents for tea in a London hotel and fell ill suspiciously. He passed away aged just 44.

Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy. (AP)

Sergei Skripal

The poisoning case of the retired military intelligence colonel of Russia Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, during a visit to the English cathedral city of Salisbury in 2018 is popular. Skripal served 13 years in a Russian jail for working with the British spy agency MI6 to identify Russian spies in Europe and was poisoned mysteriously. As pe rthe British doctors, he was poisoned using the same nerve agent that was used on Navalny, the Novichok.

Skripal was arrested for treason in Moscow in 2004. (AP)

Anna Politkovskaya

In October 2006, the Russian journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya was shot dead aged 48 inside her apartment lobby. Politkovskaya widely slammed Kremlin, the autocratic nature of the Russian regime and widely reported on Russia's war in Chechnya. Russian forces sent her threats in Chechnya. Even as she survived a poisoning, she was subjected to a mock execution in Russia.

Russian investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya. (AP)

Sergei Magnitsky

The case of Sergei Magnitsky appears similar to the death of Alexei Navalny. He died in prison of illness aged just 37. In 2009, the Kremlin critic accused Russian officials of massive corruption. He was jailed in Russia on charges of tax evasion and denied medical care inside the prison. He was beaten and tortured inside the jail. His campaign led the US to pass the 2012 Magnitsky Act, banning the Russian human rights abusers from entering the US.

Sergei Magnitsky died in custody in Russia in 2009. (AP)