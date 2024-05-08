Advertisement

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders held a virtual meeting after Russia carried out attacks in Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. The meeting was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the meeting, G7 leaders condemned Russia's missile attacks in cities across Ukraine. The leaders stressed that the attacks on the civilians "constitute a war crime." They vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and those for the action accountable. The statement of G7 leaders comes after Russian forces on Monday, 11 October carried out strikes in Ukrainian cities and villages.

"Our meeting took place against the backdrop of the most recent missile attacks against civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, leading to the death of innocent civilians. We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account," the G7 leaders said in a statement.

In the statement, the G7 leaders also condemned Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The leaders underscored that the "illegal annexation" of Ukrainian territories will "never" be recognised by them. They accused Russia of breaching the principles mentioned in the UN Charter and called on all nations to "unequivocally" reject these violations of international law. The G7 leaders condemned Russia's actions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and committed to continue imposing economic costs on Russia. The leaders of G7 nations called on Belarusian authorities to not allow Russian forces to use Belarusian territory amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"The announcement of a joint military group with Russia constitutes the most recent example of the Belarusian regime’s complicity with Russia. We renew our call on the Lukashenko regime to fully abide by its obligations under international law," G7 leaders said in a statement.

G7 nations pledge to support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

During the meeting, the G7 nations committed to supporting Ukraine "for long as it takes." Reassuring Zelenskyy during the meeting, the G7 nations stated that they remain "undeterred and steadfast" in their commitment to support Ukraine. The leaders underscored that they will continue to provide Ukraine with financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal assistance. The G7 nations will also provide support to Ukraine as it prepares for the upcoming winter season. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy called on the leaders to create an "air shield" for Ukraine. He accused Russian forces of launching more than a hundred cruise missiles and dozens of different drones, including Iranian-made Shaheds since Monday. He further said, "And every ten minutes I receive a message about the enemy's use of Iranian Shaheds."

Image: AP