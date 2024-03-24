×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

ISIS-K Shares Selfie of Attackers Allegedly Involved in Moscow Terror Attack

A day after a devastating terror attack in Moscow, the Islamic State published a photograph of the four attackers who were allegedly involved in the attack.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Moscow – A day after a devastating terror attack in Moscow led to the death of at least 133 people, the Islamic State published a photograph of the four attackers who were allegedly involved in the attack. According to The Telegraph, the terror group stated that these attackers “dealt a strong blow to Russia with a bloody attack” and mentioned how the group planned and conducted the assault in the Russian capital. The picture was released by Islamic State’s official news agency Amaq in which the four men were seen wearing black baseball caps and face scarfs.

The four men were also seen pointing towards the sky with one finger, a gesture that has become associated with the Islamic State and refers to the Muslim belief that there is only one god. In the background of the photograph, there is a poster of ISIS with the group's name written in black and white. In the statement, the group claimed that the men carried out an “ intensive monitoring operation” before the attack. The group also stated that the four men were armed with machine guns, knives and bombs and mentioned that the main aim of the attack was to ”inflict as much damage as possible on the large crowd of Christians”.

Advertisement
The massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall in Moscow after armed assailants opened fire in the area | Image: AP

After it was announced that the four suspects were arrested following the attack, the Russian media mentioned that the attack suspects were from Tajikistan where ISIS has an active presence. The United States eventually specified that the attackers belonged to the Islamic State-Khorasan or ISIS-K. The ISIS-K is an offshoot branch of the terror group which is active in countries like  Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran.

View of the burnt concert hall after the terror attack | Image: AP

What is ISIS-K? 

The group is named after the erstwhile Khorasan region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. According to The Telegraph, the group was born in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for extreme brutality. In its initial days, the group had wide-ranging priorities, including toppling the Pakistani government, punishing the Iranian government for supporting the Shia Muslim world, and to “purify” Afghanistan, including by pushing out the Taliban as the main jihadi movement. However, the group has seen its membership declining since 2018, with Taliban and the US forces inflicting heavy losses. 

A Kalashnikov assault rifle lies on the ground, the authorities claimed that the riffle belonged to the terror group | Image: AP

Why did ISIS-K attack Russia? 

In the past, the group has blamed Russia for killing Muslims after Moscow's interventions in Afghanistan, Syria and Chechnya. Some experts believe that the group has particular issues with the Putin administration as well. “ISIS-K has been fixated on Russia for the past two years,” frequently criticising President Vladimir Putin in its propaganda," said Colin P. Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst at the Soufan Group, a security consulting firm based in New York. “ISIS-K accuses the Kremlin of having Muslim blood in its hands, referencing Moscow’s interventions in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria," Clarke added. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Electric Vehicle

India's EV foray

a few seconds ago
Bharti Hexacom IPO

Bharti Hexacom IPO

a few seconds ago
LSG vs RR

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match

a minute ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal's Baku Vacay

a minute ago
Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrates #Holi with Armed Forces Personnel, at Leh Military Station

Rajnath in Leh

2 minutes ago
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

3 minutes ago
Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning.

Andhra Bear AttacK

4 minutes ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

8 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

9 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

12 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

14 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

17 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

20 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

20 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

22 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

22 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo