Updated April 19th, 2022 at 09:54 IST

Japan, Switzerland agree to adopt tougher sanctions on Russia

It has been 53 days since Russia first launched attacks on what was once the world’s third-largest nuclear power-Ukraine. Since then, hundreds have been killed.

Riya Baibhawi
Japan
(Image:kishida230/twitter ) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
It has been 54 days since Russia first launched attacks on what was once the world’s third-largest nuclear power-Ukraine. Since then, hundreds have been killed, cities reduced to rubbles, and international human rights abused. This has prompted the west to impose several hard-hitting sanctions on President Vladimir Putin, Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, and other kremlin officials. Now, Japan and Switzerland have jointly announced that they will join the international community in slapping tougher sanctions and embargoes on Moscow.

This came as Swiss president Ignazio Cassis met Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. In a statement that was released later, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that both the leaders, during the talks, decided that Russia must be held accountable for the attacks on Ukraine. However, Cassis made clear that tougher measures do not mean that Bern had abandoned its policy of neutrality.

Cassis emphasized that although his administration has a policy of neutrality, it agreed with all the sanctions, including the latest coal embargo, imposed by the European Union. “Supplies of war material would not be compatible with neutrality. Participation in military alliances would not be compatible with neutrality. Using one’s territory to transport or fly over war material to war would be incompatible with neutrality. On the other hand, condemning any action that strongly violates our values, which are in the constitution, that is compatible with neutrality,” he said through a translator. Switzerland is not a part of the 27-member bloc.

Russia could participate in G20 ministerial meeting

Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister Shun’ichi Suzuki has announced that one of the major goals of the G20 ministerial meeting is to push the countries that have been avoiding sanctions against Russia to take concrete action. The upcoming G20 meeting will involve “cooperation” among countries that have refrained from adopting sanctions against Russia, news agency RIA Novosti reported on Sunday. “Now Japan, together with other countries, primarily with the G7, has imposed sanctions against Russia. But if only a part of the countries impose sanctions, then loopholes are possible,” said Suzuki. Notably, China, which has been questioned for not sanctioning Russia is also a part of the G-20 group. 

(Image:kishida230/twitter )

Published April 19th, 2022 at 09:54 IST

