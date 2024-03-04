Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Kremlin Says it Has 'No Comment' on Alexei Navalny's Funeral

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kremlin on Monday said that it has no comments about the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The lather’s funeral drew a humongous turnout onto Moscow's streets last Friday. Several supporters paid tribute to the Russian opposition leader as he was laid to rest at a church. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had"nothing more to say on this subject”.

A crowd gathered outside the church chanting Navalny's name. They argued that Navalny was killed by the state authorities, and added that they would not forgive them.

Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin died last month. The prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where Navalny was jailed, announced his death. Navalny was serving a 19-year term in prison for corruption charges. According to a statement published by Russia's federal penitentiary service, Navalny died during a walk after he became unconscious. 

The official cause of his death is still unknown. "Navalny felt bad after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness. Medical staff arrived immediately and an ambulance team was called,” the prison service said. “Resuscitation measures were carried out which did not yield positive results. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict,” it added. "The causes of death are being established," the statement further added.

47-year-old dissident had health issues 

In December, the 47-year-old dissident of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s regime, went missing from the Russian prison colony amid the concerns about his health. Human rights organisations called his imprisonment as “politically motivated.”

Weeks later, he was transferred to a "special regime" facility in Vladimir with harsher conditions from the Correctional Colony No. 6 in the town of Melekhovo after he faced additional criminal charges. “Navalny -- who had gone missing for almost a week causing him to miss several court hearings -- was transported to the capital as part of an investigation into his actions in a case of vandalism being brought against him,” Russian government-linked Baza channel on Telegram said. 

Putin’s critic was reported 'seriously sick’ with unidentified illness, and was struggling with fever and cough. He has a temperature of 38.1C (100.6F), the lawyers who visited him in the prison said. Navalny wrote in a post via his anti-corruption firm FBK’s official  X [Twitter] handle that many of those jailed in the facility that he was held were being treated in hospital for tuberculosis.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

