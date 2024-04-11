×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 6th, 2022 at 11:38 IST

Lavrov cancels visit to Serbia as Bulgaria, others close airspace amid Russian invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cancelled his visit to Siberia as Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro closed their airspace for the minister. 

Reported by: Ajeet Kumar
Lavrov
Image: AP/Pixabay | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cancelled his visit to Siberia as Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro closed their airspace for the minister. Notably, Lavrov had been due to hold talks in Belgrade on Monday, June 6, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. But the latest move from the three countries led to the cancellation of the Russian leader. The same had been echoed by Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during her conversation with Italy’s La7 television channel on Sunday. She confirmed that the Russian delegation was scheduled to hold talks in Belgrade, however, the trip had to be canceled as the EU and NATO member countries have closed their airspace.

"The countries bordering Serbia have closed the only air route to the aircraft of Sergey Lavrov who was to depart for Serbia," she said. Notably, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who was re-elected for a second term, has been facing tough challenges due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The country's application for European Union membership is stuck in limbo as it maintains close ties with Russia. Also, it did not join western sanctions against Moscow due to its high dependence on Russian oil. Currently, it is managing to secure Russian natural gas supplies while other EU countries have been cut off for declining to pay in Russian currency.

Serbian oil industry facing issues in importing Russian oil

Though Serbia had voted in favour of UN resolutions that condemn the Russian bloodbath in Ukraine, the President said the country will never be a part of the anti-Russian hysteria. Notably, the EU imposed fresh sanctions on Russian energy and the country's largest bank, Sberbank, as retaliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on Sunday, the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy said that the country was facing challenges in importing Russian energy. However, the ministry affirmed that it is making every effort to ensure a secure supply.  

Image: AP/Pixabay

Advertisement

Published June 6th, 2022 at 11:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Romeo and Juliet controversy

The Juliet Controversy

a few seconds ago
MI vs RB, IPL 2024

IPL 2024: RCB vs MI

a minute ago
BRS leader K Kavitha arresred by ED, is Kejriwal next?

BREAKING: BRS Leader K Ka

4 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

Tangled Casting Backlash

7 minutes ago
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming in India?

Djokovic vs Musseti Live

7 minutes ago
Kamal Haasan, Joaquin Phoenix

Ulaga Nayagan vs Joker

9 minutes ago
LSEG

FTSE 100 slips

9 minutes ago
Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

UCL scoring charts so far

9 minutes ago
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath SinghIndian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on Pak

10 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Lead BJP's Poll Campaign in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Today

Lok Sabha LIVE

13 minutes ago
Russian Rouble

Rouble hits new low

14 minutes ago
Small Business

Uniform framework for EU

17 minutes ago
IPL

Gill-led team slide a win

19 minutes ago
Will Smith

Will To Address Slapgate

20 minutes ago
RR vs GT game

GT vs RR thriller

26 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

Kohli on Gambhir hug

27 minutes ago
Rohan Gupta Joins BJP

Rohan Gupta Joins BJP

27 minutes ago
Chupke Chupke

Bollywood Rom-Coms

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Varanasi Court to Hear Both Sides in Gyanvapi Case Today

    India News5 hours ago

  2. US Astrologer Kills Children, Stabs Partner And Takes Her Own Life

    World6 hours ago

  3. Pune: Share Trading Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 5 Arrested

    India News7 hours ago

  4. ‘Sleeping Thief’ Held, Who Used To Whisk Away Valuables While Lying Down

    India News13 hours ago

  5. ’God-Gifted’: PM Modi Gets Candid on What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo