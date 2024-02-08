English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Tucker Carlson Has Interviewed Russia's President Putin Amid Controversy, Kremlin Says

The interview with Putin comes as the tranche of aid under the bipartisan immigration and Ukraine aid bill in the US has not passed the Congress.

Digital Desk
Russia Putin US Tucker Carlson Moscow Kremlin
American journalist Tucker Carlson and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Famed American journalist and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has interviewed Russia’s President Vladimir V. Putin amid the controversy surrounding his recent unannounced visit to Moscow, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitri S. Peskov, said that Carlson had conducted the interview with Putin on Tuesday but did not clarify when Russia plans to release the interview. The interview lasted two hours and is slated to be published by Carlson soon.

The interview with Putin comes as the tranche of aid under the bipartisan immigration and Ukraine aid bill has not passed the Congress owing to the lack of approval from both sides of aisle. US President, Joe Biden pinned the blame for the delay on former President and the GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Why I'm interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

The Russian state press reported that Carlson has been in Moscow for several days, sharing footages recorded by the Russian citizens, who were also seen conversing with the American journalist about whether he’s in Moscow to interview Putin.

Advertisement

Carlson accuses US government of ‘trying to sabotage’ interview with Putin

Carlson, on numerous occasion, accused Biden administration of trying to sabotage his interview with Russian President Putin also alleging that the CIA resorted to desperate measures such as spying on him. He alleged that Biden administration “illegally” surveilled him and his text messages, leaking them to the media in order to deter him from interviewing Putin years ago.

Advertisement

In a footage on X, Carlson said, “Americans have a right to know” what Putin thinks about the war in Ukraine. The American journalist has been a strong critic of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, at a conference, derided Carlson’s claims as “ridiculous.” Initially, she told reporters in Washington that she would not comment on Carlson’s interview or claims, but  made a U-turn saying, “I actually want to go back to your question.” She continued, that Carlson’s statement was “a ridiculous premise and a ridiculous statement” about the Biden administration. She added, “So I just want to be very very clear — it’s just ridiculous.” 

Advertisement

Carlson first made the allegation against the US government in 2021, when he said that a whistleblower told him that the US National Security Agency was “monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.” At the time, the NSA denied the claims.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

14 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ivorians say God is on their team's side after 'miracles' at Africa Cup

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education20 minutes ago

  5. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement