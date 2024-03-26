×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Moscow Concert Hall Attack: President Putin Says Gunmen Were 'Radical Islamists'

While he did say radical Islamists had carried out the attack, Putin did not mention who ordered the act or whether ISIS-K was involved in any capacity.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Russia President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the gunmen who carried out the concert hall attack that killed over 130 people in a Moscow suburb last week were “radical Islamists”. Speaking in a meeting with government officials, Putin said the killings were carried out by extremists "whose ideology the Islamic world has been fighting for centuries.”

Putin, who said over the weekend that the four attackers were arrested while trying to escape to Ukraine, didn’t mention the affiliate of the Islamic State group that claimed responsibility for the attack. He again refrained from mentioning IS in his remarks on Monday.

He also stopped short of saying who ordered the attack but said it was necessary to find out “why the terrorists after committing their crime tried to flee to Ukraine and who was waiting for them there.”

Published March 26th, 2024 at 00:06 IST

