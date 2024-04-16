Advertisement

Ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held an informal meeting with a group of leaders including Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and her Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday evening. The meeting was held at Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s official residence in The Hague. According to The Associated Press, the leaders have discussed applications by Sweden and Finland to join the US-backed military alliance.

Notably, both nations applied to join NATO earlier last month after decades of military non-alignment. According to the Swedish Prime Minister, the situation changed drastically after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. It is worth mentioning, that last week, the NATO chief, accepted the membership application of both Sweden and Finland amid fears of Russia's intention to harm Nordic countries. However, Turkey, which had earlier warned of hindering the plans of Sweden and Finland, blocked the US-backed military alliance's initial process. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged NATO allies to respect and support Ankara's concerns about its security. "We see that there is no such attitude towards us," he said.

NATO Chief lauds Nordic country's move to resolve Turkey's concerns

Earlier, it was speculated that the approval of the first stage of Finland and Sweden’s application would be completed within one or two weeks, however, Turkey's move has made it nearly "impossible". Subsequently, both the countries assured Ankara to address all its issues before proceeding further. Meanwhile, the NATO chief maintained he was “glad” that the Swedish government has confirmed its “readiness to address Turkey’s concerns as part of assuming the obligations of future NATO membership.” Later, while speaking at a press conference with Prime Minister Andersson, Stoltenberg underlined that “Sweden and Finland’s security matters for NATO”.

He said that Sweden and Finland’s membership of the Alliance would facilitate closer Nordic and Baltic defence cooperation, strengthen NATO’s presence in the High North, and boost transatlantic security overall.

The Secretary-General said that he and his staff remain in close contact with all parties to address Turkey’s legitimate concerns about the terrorist PKK group and make progress on Sweden and Finland’s membership applications as soon as possible.

During the talks, the Secretary-General and his Swedish counterparts discussed the fundamentally changed security environment resulting from Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine and agreed on the need to sustain support to Ukraine.

