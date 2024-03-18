×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

'One Step Away': What Putin Really Said About World War 3 | Read His Full Statement

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any sort of confrontation between Russia and NATO would be “one step away” from an all-out World War III.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Russia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
Moscow – After gaining a landslide victory in the Russian Presidential Elections, Vladimir Putin warned that any sort of confrontation between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) would be “one step away” from an all-out World War III. However, the Russian leader maintained that no one was interested in that. The proclamation from the Russian president came while he was delivering a victory address at his campaign headquarters in Moscow. On Sunday, Putin secured a fifth term in office after he managed to garner around 87% of votes to lock in another six-year term. 

When asked if Russia would engage in any sort of conflict with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the Russian leader gave a cryptic response on the matter. “I think that everything is possible in the modern world … everyone understands that this would be one step from a full-scale third world war. I don’t think that anyone is interested in that," he said. After counting 75% of the votes, Russia’s electoral commission declared Putin as the winner. The second position was bagged by Communist Party candidate, Nikolai Kharitonov. In his fiery speech, the Russian leader insisted that the country is once again “one united family”. 

The 71-year-old Russian president also brushed off Western criticisms of the Presidential polls. “What did you want, for them to applaud us? They’re fighting with us in an armed conflict … their goal is to contain our development. Of course, they’re ready to say anything,” he said. While giving an update about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Putin claimed that he was “securing” Russia's borders from “pro-Ukrainian military units” and insisted that as president his main tasks would be “strengthening Russia's defence capacity and the military," The Guardian reported. 

West rejects the results 

Shortly after Putin's victory was announced, European Council President Charles Michel congratulated the Russian leader for his landslide victory. “Would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the elections starting today," Michel wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. However, the EU Council president's wish was not free from snide remarks. “No opposition. No freedom. No choice,” he added. Meanwhile, the United States maintained that the Russian elections were “obviously” rigged. “The elections are obviously not free nor fair given how Mr Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him,” White House National Security Council Spokesperson said in a statement.

During his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also mentioned Putin's victory in his evening address to the nation. "These days, the Russian dictator imitates another "elections." Everyone in the world understands that this person, like many others throughout history, has become sick with power and will stop at nothing to rule forever," the Ukrainian leader averred. "This imitation of "elections" has no legitimacy and cannot have any. This person must end up on the dock in The Hague. This is what we must ensure. Anyone in the world who values life and decency," he added. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

