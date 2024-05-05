Advertisement

It’s been more than a month since Russia extended its military operations in Ukraine, leaving a state of devastation. From attending the clarion call to support the Ukrainian refugees to sharing her thoughts about the victims, global sensation Priyanka Chopra has been vocal about the pain of the people there. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram stories and extended support to the non-profit organisation Global citizen’s humanity rally for Ukraine refugees.

The actor reacted to Global Citizens’ latest initiative by sharing a video by the organisation that gave a glimpse of the plight of the people amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The initiative ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ throws light on millions of people who are now refugees, seeking shelter, food, and comfort after fleeing their homes amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Through the initiative, Global Citizen requested people to join #StandUpForUkraine initiative and call all on world leaders to contribute to refugee relief.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Global Citizen's social media rally for Ukraine refugees

The video towards the end featured the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, requesting people to join a special movement for the Ukrainian citizens. The organisation is conducting a global social media rally on April 8 to drive billions for refugee relief.

Priyanka responded to the clarion call by the organisation and lent her support to help the refugees seeking shelter. She shared the video and urged people to show solidarity and take ad show active participation in the rally. While requesting people to help, the Sky is Pink actor wrote, “Global Citizen just announced #StandUpforUkraine, a campaign for urgent humanitarian aid, with a social media rally on 4/8.” Adding, she continued, “Call on world leaders to pledge billions to help millions of refugees. Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help.”

Meanwhile, with relentless bombings by invading troops, at least 5,000 people have reportedly been dead in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials claimed. Irpin city has been "liberated" by Ukrainian forces from Russian occupiers, the Interior Minister of the ex-Soviet country, Denys Monastyrsky, said. An exodus of 3.5 million is estimated to have fled the embattled nation in the wake of the all-out war.

IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra/AP