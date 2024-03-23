Advertisement

In his first address to the nation since the tragic terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep sorrow and condemnation for the horrific event. Putin described the attack as "bloody and barbaric," highlighting the tragic loss of innocent lives.

During his address, Putin emphasized the urgent need for medical intervention, expressing confidence in the efforts of healthcare professionals to save the lives of those injured in the attack. He stated, "I am sure that doctors will do everything possible and impossible to save the lives of the victims."

Putin declares national day of mourning

🔴 #LIVE: President Vladimir Putin's address following the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall https://t.co/d7DmNZnhA9 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 23, 2024

The president mourned the loss of dozens of peaceful individuals who fell victim to the senseless violence, reaffirming Russia's commitment to combatting terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

In response to the tragedy, Putin declared a national day of mourning on March 24th, urging unity and solidarity in the face of adversity. The nation stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Key Points from Vladimir Putin's Statement on the Moscow Crocus City Hall Terrorist Attack

Investigative and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to clarify all the details of the attack. The attack was a planned mass murder of civilians. The perpetrators acted with the intention of killing Russians in cold blood. All individuals involved in the terrorist attack, including organizers and financiers, will face just punishment. Every person behind the attack will be identified and punished accordingly. Russia is aware of the threat of terrorism and is willing to collaborate with other nations that share similar experiences. Terrorists responsible for the attack will face retribution and fade into obscurity.

Did Putin blame Ukraine?

According to the New York Times, in his speech, the Russian President said that the Ukrainian side had “prepared a window” for the attackers. However, he didn't directly blame Ukraine for the attack. He said that “whoever they may be, whoever sent them,” will be punished.