×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Putin Condemns Moscow Terrorist Attack, Declares National Day of Mourning on March 24

The president mourned the loss of innocent individuals who fell victim to the senseless violence, reaffirming Russia's commitment to combatting terror.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Russia President Vladimir Putin
Russia President Vladimir Putin | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In his first address to the nation since the tragic terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep sorrow and condemnation for the horrific event. Putin described the attack as "bloody and barbaric," highlighting the tragic loss of innocent lives.

During his address, Putin emphasized the urgent need for medical intervention, expressing confidence in the efforts of healthcare professionals to save the lives of those injured in the attack. He stated, "I am sure that doctors will do everything possible and impossible to save the lives of the victims."

Advertisement

Putin declares national day of mourning 

The president mourned the loss of dozens of peaceful individuals who fell victim to the senseless violence, reaffirming Russia's commitment to combatting terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

In response to the tragedy, Putin declared a national day of mourning on March 24th, urging unity and solidarity in the face of adversity. The nation stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

Advertisement

Key Points from Vladimir Putin's Statement on the Moscow Crocus City Hall Terrorist Attack

  1. Investigative and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to clarify all the details of the attack.
  2. The attack was a planned mass murder of civilians.
  3. The perpetrators acted with the intention of killing Russians in cold blood.
  4. All individuals involved in the terrorist attack, including organizers and financiers, will face just punishment.
  5. Every person behind the attack will be identified and punished accordingly.
  6. Russia is aware of the threat of terrorism and is willing to collaborate with other nations that share similar experiences.
  7. Terrorists responsible for the attack will face retribution and fade into obscurity.

Did Putin blame Ukraine?

According to the New York Times, in his speech, the Russian President said that the Ukrainian side had “prepared a window” for the attackers. However, he didn't directly blame Ukraine for the attack. He said that “whoever they may be, whoever sent them,” will be punished. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dating Mystery Man?

a few seconds ago
Capitol Hill

news

a minute ago
Avengers

Marvel Legal Controversy

5 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

5 minutes ago
Cochin Shipyard surges as much as 6.17% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,067 apiece after strong Q2 results

Cochin Shipyard outlook

6 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi with Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's No To Chiru

7 minutes ago
New Curriculum And Books For Grades 3-6 From 2024-25 :CBSE

CBSE

8 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Gadgets for Holi

9 minutes ago
Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha Sequel

11 minutes ago
KKR vs SRH

KKR vs SRH live score

14 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

19 minutes ago
Nostradamus' 15th-Century Predictions Resurface Amid Royal Health Concerns

Nostradamus' Predictions

28 minutes ago
Yoga exercises

Yoga For Bone Strength

33 minutes ago
Summer smoothies

Summer Smoothies

36 minutes ago
Food traditions

Food Customs

38 minutes ago
Ironic That My Colleague From The Jan Lokpal Movement Was Arrested In A Corruption Case: Anna Hazare

Ironic That My Colleague

41 minutes ago
Famous Paintings

Stolen Famous Paintings

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News8 hours ago

  2. LS Polls: In Another Jolt to Akhilesh, Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. NIA Reveals Chennai Link to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo