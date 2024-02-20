Putin Gifts Kim Jong Un Russian-Made Aurus Car 'For Personal Use'

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a Russian-made Aurus limousine for “personal use,” the Russian and North Korea’s state media reported Tuesday. The delivery of the car is being seen as done in break of the UN-instated sanctions on North Korea that bans the supply of luxury items to the DPRK in an effort to pressurise the regime to give up on its nuclear ambitions.

Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, received the car on behalf of her brother and thanked Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for his generous gift. Korean Central News Agency said that Kim Yo Jong expressed gratitude as the gift showed the “special personal relationship” between the two leaders.

Advertisement

Kim Jong Un known for possession of several 'luxury cars'

Aurus was the first Russian luxury car brand to be domestically manufactured within the country, according to Russian state affiliated agency Tass. It was used in the motorcades of top officials including Russia’s President Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2018.

Advertisement

The 40 year old Kim Jong Un is known for possession of several luxury cars. During his visit to Russia, North Korean leader was seen travelling in Maybach limousine after he got out of one of the luxury train carriages. As he toured the launch pads with Putin at a remote space base in Russia's Far East, North Korean leader expressed "full and unconditional support" to Putin. He stated that Pyongyang will always support Moscow on the "anti-imperialist" front.

In 2019, during his visit to Russia, the North Korean leader had two luxury cars, the Mercedes Maybach S600 Pullman Guard and a Mercedes Maybach S62, waiting for him at the Vladivostok station. He commuted in S600 Pullman Guard during his meeting with the former US President Donald Trump at the two summits in Singapore and Vietnam. North Korean leader is a staunch backer of Russian President Putin’s war in Ukraine, and may have helped him with delivery of tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets for Russian military.