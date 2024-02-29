English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Putin Hails Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine, 'They Should Take Leading Positions in Russia'

Putin said that "true elite" of Russia are those people "who serve Russia" and participants of special military operation should take leading positions.

Associated Press Television News
Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Image:AP
  2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian soldiers and those fighting in Ukraine Thursday in his state of nation address saying that "the implementation of all the plans today directly depends" on them.

Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin said that "true elite" of Russia are those people "who serve Russia" and that participants of the special military operation should take leading positions in the country.

"They should take leading positions in the education system, youth education, and in public associations, in state-owned companies, in business, in state and municipal administration, to lead regions, enterprises, ultimately, the largest domestic projects," said Putin.

Putin announced a personnel training programme starting March 1, 2024, that veterans of the operation in Ukraine "as well as soldiers and officers who are currently fighting in active units", should benefit from."It is they, our soldiers, who today create the absolutely necessary conditions for the future of the country, for its development," said Putin.

Furthermore, Putin vowed Thursday to fulfill Moscow’s goals in Ukraine and sternly warned the West against deeper involvement in the fighting, saying that such a move is fraught with the risk of a global nuclear conflict.

Putin’s blunt warning came in a state-of-the-nation address ahead of next month’s election he’s all but certain to win, underlining his readiness to raise the stakes in the tug-of-war with the West to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine. In an apparent reference to French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement earlier this week that the future deployment of Western ground troops to Ukraine should not be “ruled out”, Putin warned that it would lead to “tragic” consequences for the countries who decide to do that.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 19:16 IST

